Grammy Predictions: Nipsey Hussle Will Posthumously Dominate The Rap Categories

Throughout his lifetime, Nipsey Hussle was a respected artist and activist in the hip-hop world, and it wasn’t until he finally released his debut album Victory Lap in early 2018 that he broke out as a proper superstar. He was killed just over a year later, after losing his first shot at a Grammy to Cardi B (who earned the Best Rap Album over him). Now, he’s gone, but his music lives on, and it would be fantastic if the world could refer to him as Grammy-winner Nipsey Hussle after this weekend.

His place in the rap world will likely help him claim one, if not several categories this year, and he may block several other hits and stellar performances from breaking through.

Here are my predictions for the rap categories.

Best Rap Album

Nominees:

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

Tyler, The Creator – Igor

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Should Win:

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Tyler, The Creator – Igor

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Will Win:

Tyler, The Creator – Igor

There isn’t a single Grammy between the nominees in this category, so one of these artists is going to have a truly wonderful evening come Sunday. Tyler, the Creator was expected to earn a nod for Album of the Year, and his exclusion ended up on many lists of snubs. The fact that he was predicted to compete for that honor makes him an easy leader in this race, as Igor was lauded as a triumph.

Best Rap Performance

Nominees:

DaBaby – “Suge”

Dreamville – “Down Bad (ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy)”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle (ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)”

Offset – “Clout (ft. Cardi B)”

Should Win:

Dreamville – “Down Bad (ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy)”

J. Cole – Middle Child”

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle (ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)”

Will Win:

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle (ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)”

This is an easy win for “Racks in the Middle,” in part because the performance is truly excellent, and also because the music industry is eager to ensure that Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in 2019, earns the recognition he deserves. The rapper never won a Grammy in his lifetime, so the best option now is to award him one posthumously. J. Cole’s pair of nominations, “Down Bad” and “Middle Child,” would be stronger contenders in any other year, especially the latter.

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Nominees:

DJ Khaled – “Higher (ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend)”

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X – “Panini”

Mustard – “Ballin (ft. Roddy Ricch)”

Young Thug – “The London (ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott)”

Should Win:

DJ Khaled – “Higher (ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend)”

Lil Nas X – “Panini”

Will Win:

DJ Khaled – “Higher (ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend)”

Again, Hussle’s inclusion will likely push this over the edge, making it the title that will be called out. The track is emotional, having been finished and released shortly after the hip-hop star’s death, and voters are going to want to use this opportunity to give the man what he deserves while they still can. This win will also give Khaled his first golden gramophone as well, while Legend has been here before. Also, this is a song that serves as a perfect example of a rap/sung collaboration, so why shouldn’t it rule?

Lil Nas X’s “Panini” is more fun and rose higher on the charts, but it might not be taken seriously by voters.

Best Rap Song

Nominees:

21 Savage – “A Lot (ft. J. Cole)”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle (ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)”

Rick Ross – “Gold Roses (ft. Drake)”

YBN Cordae – “Bad Idea (ft. Chance the Rapper)”

This category may also be ruled by Nipsey Hussle, though it’s possible Recording Academy voters won’t feel the need to give the late rapper every Grammy he’s up for this year. He appears to be a lock for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and perhaps also Best Rap Performance, so this might not be his vertical…or they could be on his side throughout the voting process, it’s tough to say.

If they’re willing to look elsewhere, 21 Savage’s “A Lot” is a great contender, and since he’s also up for Best Rap Album (but that’s a longer shot), he could end up the conqueror here. This is also a great way to finally give a trophy to J. Cole, who is long overdue, but who probably will not win with any of his other nominations in 2020.

Should Win:

21 Savage – “A Lot (ft. J. Cole)”

Will Win:

21 Savage – “A Lot (ft. J. Cole)”

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle (ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)”

