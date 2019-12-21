Grayson Allen Did Grayson Allen Things And Other Cavs-Grizzlies Takeaways

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Porter Jr. (4) drives past Memphis Grizzlies’ Grayson Allen (3) in the … [+] second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Grizzlies forward Grayson Allen did a very Grayson Allen thing Friday night in Cleveland.

Allen, in his first game back after missing time due to an ankle injury, didn’t play a ton in Memphis’ 114-107 loss to the Cavs. But because that’s part of who he is, Allen got into it with someone on the other team. This time, it was Cavs rookie wing Kevin Porter Jr. As the clip of the play shows — it’s available in the game highlights portion here — Allen was fouled by Porter and then clapped in Porter Jr.’s face. He was called for a technical, which didn’t really hurt since Jordan Clarkson missed the subsequent free throw. Still: this was very on-brand for Allen considering his history of on-court-antics dating back to Duke.

That said, Allen did so positive basketball things against the Cavs. In 11 minutes, he was 3-5 from three and was one of the few Grizzlies who shot well on a night where Ja Morant was 4-11 from the field and finished with 8 points. A shot chart like this is a good shot distribution for Allen if he is going to carve out a role in Memphis:

Grayson Allen’s shot chart from Cavs-Grizzlies on Dec. 20

For the year, Allen’s numbers are underwhelming. For someone who will likely sink or swim based on his ability to space the floor, 34.9% on three-pointers isn’t good enough. It’s a fine number and not entirely useful, but it isn’t a pop off the stat sheet figure. It’s not distinguishable from other young, interesting wings on the Grizzlies roster like Marko Guduric or De’Anthony Melton either. (Guduric didn’t play on Friday; Melton played 18 minutes, scored eight points and also shot 2-3 from three.)

Other takeaways from Cavs-Grizzlies

Ja Morant is wild for trying this dunk. Even if he didn’t play all that well, his missed dunk highlight reel is already legendary. More of this, please.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was largely good against the Tristan Thompson-Kevin Love frontcourt on offense. He finished with 24 points on 9-19 shooting and made 4-11 three-pointers. But Jackson Jr. only pulled down three rebounds — almost two below his per game average this season — as the Cavs held a 60-46 rebounding advantage. Love and Thompson combined for 28 rebounds, eight of which came via Tristan Thompson offensive rebounds. In a game the Grizzlies absolutely could have won — and even led in the fourth quarter — this mattered. Blame falls on Jonas Valanciunas’ shoulders too.

Another area Memphis struggled with on Friday: free throw shooting. The Grizzlies only took seven free throws — the Cavs took 23 — and there was no easy offense for Memphis when they needed. This isn’t a new development considering the Grizzlies are 26th in free throw rate on the year, per basketball-reference. Morant also didn’t take any free throws on Friday, an abnormal night for him considering how good he’s been at it this year.

