‘Greatest Showman’ Beats ‘Grease’ As Research Reveals World’s Favorite Musicals

TOKYO, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 13: Actor Hugh Jackman attends the premier event for ‘The Greatest Showman’ … [+] at Kabukicho Cinecity Park on February 13, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

The Greatest Showman is the world’s most loved musical, according to new research. A total of Spotify hits on the top song from the 2017 movie exceeds those for rivals such as Grease and La La Land. The figures, compiled by Stubhub, cover both the top musicals and their best-loved songs — both those made into movies and on Broadway and the West End.

The statistics emerge as the world goes online to sites such as Spotify to get entertainment because of fears about coronavirus. Broadway has shuttered its shows, film companies have delayed releases and production and cinema audiences are declining.

Those in search of the soundtracks that get the world singing the most should know that of the movie musicals, The Greatest Showman is the runaway winner. The top track is “Rewrite The Stars,” performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya, which has had more than 416 million Spotify listens. In the full song rankings, the next five best-hit songs also come from the same movie: “This Is Me” with 401 million, “The Greatest Show” on 266 million, “Never Enough” on 256 million, “A Million Dreams” with 250 million and “The Other Side” with 198 million.

The next most loved movie musical is Grease from 1978. This movie’s biggest hit is “You’re The One That I Want” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, with more than 174 million streams.

Moulin Rouge! also scores well, with “Lady Marmalade” on 161 million listens. This is followed by La La Land, whose “City of Stars” song has 125 million. Dreamgirls scores for “Listen,” which has accrued 80 million plays.

The ABBA! musical Mamma Mia! has many entries in the full ranking of songs, led by “Honey, Honey” (53.5 million hits), just in front of “Seasons of Love” from Rent (53 million.) Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals might be expected to have a higher rating. Les Miserables scores with “One Day More” on 34 million. Further down the list is the song “The Phantom Of The Opera,” from the musical of the same name. Plenty of other famous tracks also pop up: “You Can’t Stop The Beat” from Hairspray, the Fame title track, “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” from Annie and “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago. The eagle-eyed may wonder about other omissions, but at least the 1965 classic The Sound Of Music creeps in at No. 82 on the list with “My Favorite Things” (19 million) followed closely by “Do-Re-Mi” on 18 million. The list is based on Spotify hits, so some of the older favorite movie musicals, long predating the Internet, are less prominent.

The list of favorite musicals and tunes looks different when it comes to Broadway and West End productions. Here “Hamilton” is in the top spot. While its performances have stopped on Broadway and Hollywood Pantages amid coronavirus concerns, the mix of rap and hip-hop proves intoxicating. The opener, “Alexander Hamilton,” is in the top spot with some 115 million listens. All but one of the top 34 list in the full song ranking are from the same musical.

Armchair observers who may expect that musicals such as The Lion King will follow may be surprised that the next most popular stage show after Hamilton is the 2015 musical Dear Evan Hansen, thanks to “Waving Through A Window,” which has more than 72 million listens. The next most popular are Wicked with “Defying Gravity,” Heathers with “Candy Store” and, again the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music, this time from the original Broadway cast, with “Preludium” — opening songs often feature highly. Other stage musicals on the list of the most popular are The Book Of Mormon, Waitress, The Lion King, Newsies, Matilda, In The Heights, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and Chess.

To produce the list, the ticket-exchange and resale company Stubhub first created a list of popular musicals and then examined all the songs on the musical albums that had at least 1 million listens. It included only what it called “true musicals,” as opposed to those films heavily featuring singing such as A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody and Once.

