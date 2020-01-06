Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Five Things You Need To Know

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson (3) will bring his Seahawks to Green Bay for an NFC divisional … [+] playoff game on Jan. 12.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9, in an NFC Wild Card game Sunday. The fifth-seeded Seahawks now travel to second-seeded Green Bay Jan. 12 at 5:40 CST.

Here are five things Packer Nation needs to know about the Seahawks.

1. Russell the muscle

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson had another MVP-type season, with 31 touchdown passes, just five interceptions, 4,110 passing yards and a 106.3 passer rating.

Wilson has a career playoff record of 9-5 after leading the Seahawks past the Eagles Sunday. Wilson led Seattle to a Super Bowl championship in 2013 and a runner-up finish in 2014. Wilson is one of the most clutch players in the league, and after just eight seasons, already ranks 23rd all-time in fourth quarterback comeback wins (21).

“You need to go 75 yards in the last 2 minutes. You tell me who you’d want to have the ball more than this guy?” an NFC scout told me last week. “Nobody, that’s who.”

2. Still a beast

In the last month of the season, Seattle lost its top three running backs — Chris Carson (hip), Rashaad Penny (knee) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) — to season-ending injuries. Seattle then signed 33-year-old Marshawn Lynch, who was out of football.

Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-’15 and had four straight seasons (2011-’14) with at least 1,200 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Lynch played sparingly with Oakland last year, and hadn’t suited up in nearly a year. But with the Seahawks in dire straits at running back, they’re trying to turn back the clock with Lynch.

“He has been working really hard, he’s really excited about the chance to do something helping out, and I think it’s freakin’ great if he can get out there and tote the ball for us,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “The circumstances rolled just at this time, and he could have four or five games left in him, maybe that’s what we need.”

3. Defense-less

From 2012-’15, Seattle ranked first in the NFL in points allowed and ranked in the top-5 in total defense each of those seasons. But the 2019 Seahawks’ defense looks nothing like those dominant units of recent years.

Seattle ranked 26th in total defense (381.6) and 22nd in points allowed per game (24.9). The Seahawks finished 27th in pass defense (263.9) and 22nd in rushing defense (117.7).

Seattle also ranked 31st in sacks with just 28.

“We’ve got to be better,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said late in the season. “We’ve got to play better, we understand that.”

4. Double trouble

Most people believed the Seahawks’ receiver group was in trouble after they released Doug Baldwin last May.

But fifth-year man Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcalf have formed one of the better duos in the league.

Lockett set career-highs in receptions (82), receiving yards (1,057) and added eight touchdowns. Metcalf, who fell to the second round in the 2019 draft, had a terrific first year with 58 catches, 900 yards and seven TDs.

“I’m looking forward to the next several years,” Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson said of playing with Lockett and Metcalf.

5. Revenge of the Packers

The Packers and Seahawks have met three times in the postseason, with Green Bay holding a 2-1 lead. But Packer Nation will never forget the 2014 NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay led, 19-7 with 3:07 left and the Seahawks were deep in their own territory. According to ProFootballReference.com, Green Bay’s chances of winning at that time were 99.9%.

Yet somehow, someway, the Seahawks rallied for the most improbable of wins, a 28-22 victory in overtime. To this day, that remains one of the most painful losses in Packer history.

There were a bevy of plays that doomed Green Bay. Among them were:

• Packers safety Morgan Burnett intercepted Russell Wilson with 5 minutes left and had a chance to return the ball deep into Seattle territory. Instead, Burnett gave himself up, fell to the ground at the Green Bay 43, and the Packers quickly punted.

• Third-string tight end Brandon Bostick fumbled an onside kick with the Packers leading, 19-14, with 2:09 left.

• Seattle wideout Jermaine Kearse beat Packers cornerback Tramon Williams for a 35-yard touchdown reception on the first series of overtime.

“We kicked their ass up and down the field all day,” Packers guard Josh Sitton said that day. “And there’s no reason we shouldn’t have won the game.

“Literally one of 10 plays you can pick that if we get it, we win the game. It’s frustrating when you should have won the game and you’re the better team and I thought we were the better team all day except for three minutes.”

Seven Packers still remain from that team: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley and Bryan Bulaga, wideout Davante Adams, cornerback Tramon Williams and kicker Mason Crosby. You can bet that group — and the rest of the Packers — would love to get some postseason revenge in 2019.

