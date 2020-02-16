Home Business Green Day And Oh Wonder Send New Albums Into The U.K.’s Top 10
Business

Green Day And Oh Wonder Send New Albums Into The U.K.’s Top 10

written by Forbes February 16, 2020
Green Day And Oh Wonder Send New Albums Into The U.K.’s Top 10
back at No. 1 in the U.K. with their latest release, Father of All Motherfuckers, which debuts atop the albums list, despite its decidedly adult title. The group earns their fourth leader in the country with the new set, which leads a top 10 featuring only two just-released studio efforts.

Steady where they were last week are Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent at No. 2 and Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By at No. 3. While the former ranks higher, it has been on the chart for much, much longer than the rapper’s latest. Capaldi’s debut album has now been living on the tally for 39 consecutive frames, while Eminem’s has only spent one month inside the top 10.

Up to No. 4 is J Hus’ recent chart-topper Big Conspiracy, which lands just ahead of Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which returns to the top five once again.

Two non-movers come next, with Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? keeping at No. 6 while Stormzy’s Heavy is the Head holds at No. 7.

Three years ago, London-based pop duo Oh Wonder scored their first top 10 on the albums chart with their sophomore release Ultralife, which peaked at No. 8. Now, they return to that high point with their third full-length, No One Else Can Wear Your Crown, which also opens at No. 8. The band hasn’t produced a hit of their own, as none of the tracks featured on the new album have charted yet.

The last two rungs inside the uppermost area feature albums that swap spots, with Harry Styles’ Fine Line lifting to No. 9 while M Huncho’s Huncholini The 1st dips to tenth place.

""

Gallery: Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018

13 images
View gallery

” readability=”52.453196930946″>

Green Day Concert In Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – NOVEMBER 10: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the … [+] Revolution Radio Tour’ at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rock legends Green Day are back at No. 1 in the U.K. with their latest release, Father of All Motherfuckers, which debuts atop the albums list, despite its decidedly adult title. The group earns their fourth leader in the country with the new set, which leads a top 10 featuring only two just-released studio efforts.

Steady where they were last week are Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent at No. 2 and Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By at No. 3. While the former ranks higher, it has been on the chart for much, much longer than the rapper’s latest. Capaldi’s debut album has now been living on the tally for 39 consecutive frames, while Eminem’s has only spent one month inside the top 10.

Up to No. 4 is J Hus’ recent chart-topper Big Conspiracy, which lands just ahead of Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which returns to the top five once again.

Two non-movers come next, with Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? keeping at No. 6 while Stormzy’s Heavy is the Head holds at No. 7.

Three years ago, London-based pop duo Oh Wonder scored their first top 10 on the albums chart with their sophomore release Ultralife, which peaked at No. 8. Now, they return to that high point with their third full-length, No One Else Can Wear Your Crown, which also opens at No. 8. The band hasn’t produced a hit of their own, as none of the tracks featured on the new album have charted yet.

The last two rungs inside the uppermost area feature albums that swap spots, with Harry Styles’ Fine Line lifting to No. 9 while M Huncho’s Huncholini The 1st dips to tenth place.

Gallery: Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018

13 images

View gallery

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Dallas Radio Host Explains What It Was Like...

December 7, 2019

Champagne, LVMH, Gruyère: Here’s What Could Be Hit...

December 4, 2019

Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, And LTC Rally Gains Momentum:...

January 19, 2020

Don’t Dare Call This Entrepreneur An Influencer

December 23, 2019

Christian Rights Group Sues To Stop Transgender Girls...

February 12, 2020

CES – Show Or No Show? Meetings Behind...

January 10, 2020

Five Secrets To Buffett’s Success

January 31, 2020

Dick’s Sporting Goods Announces 2020 Women’s Initiative

February 5, 2020

The Worst Travel Gadgets You Can Do Without

January 8, 2020

The Iowa Caucus App Debacle Highlights The Hidden...

February 4, 2020

Leave a Comment