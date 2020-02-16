Green Day And Oh Wonder Send New Albums Into The U.K.’s Top 10

back at No. 1 in the U.K. with their latest release, Father of All Motherfuckers, which debuts atop the albums list, despite its decidedly adult title. The group earns their fourth leader in the country with the new set, which leads a top 10 featuring only two just-released studio efforts.

Steady where they were last week are Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent at No. 2 and Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By at No. 3. While the former ranks higher, it has been on the chart for much, much longer than the rapper’s latest. Capaldi’s debut album has now been living on the tally for 39 consecutive frames, while Eminem’s has only spent one month inside the top 10.

Up to No. 4 is J Hus’ recent chart-topper Big Conspiracy, which lands just ahead of Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which returns to the top five once again.

Two non-movers come next, with Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? keeping at No. 6 while Stormzy’s Heavy is the Head holds at No. 7.

Three years ago, London-based pop duo Oh Wonder scored their first top 10 on the albums chart with their sophomore release Ultralife, which peaked at No. 8. Now, they return to that high point with their third full-length, No One Else Can Wear Your Crown, which also opens at No. 8. The band hasn’t produced a hit of their own, as none of the tracks featured on the new album have charted yet.

The last two rungs inside the uppermost area feature albums that swap spots, with Harry Styles’ Fine Line lifting to No. 9 while M Huncho’s Huncholini The 1st dips to tenth place.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – NOVEMBER 10: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the … [+] Revolution Radio Tour’ at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on November 10, 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

