Green Flyway: Norway, Sweden Create Airspace For Electric Plane Tests

Drones and electric-powered aircraft will soon be flying across the border between Norway and Sweden. The launch of the Green Flyway research project between Røros and Östersund marks a world-first test area for electric flights.

Many airlines and aviation companies in Norway and Sweden are already backing R&D projects in the field. Now the two countries have a cost-efficient test environment to accelerate those activities, thanks in part to a €2 million Euro grant from an EU interregional funding pot.

“In short, the project is about trying to facilitate test flights of driverless aircraft and drones in the airspace between Røros and Østersund, so that others who test out electric aircraft and drones can come here and use this as a test arena,” said project manager Hans Petter Kvikne to local Røros newspaper Fjell-Ljom.

About the airspace

The area has been designed for manned electric aircrafts and also small to medium sized unmanned drones.

The large airspace offers challenging climate and terrain including lakes, forests and mountains. There is point-to-point flying capability between several airports and across a national border with very little interference from other aviation activities.

Norway’s Røros Airport offers an 8,200ft-long runway with hanger facilities and full authorization from the Norwegian authorities to test manned and unmanned systems. Just two or three commercial departures arrive and depart the airport on a typical day.

As with the Norwegian location, Sweden’s Åre Östersund Airport offers an 8,200-ft long runway with hanger facilities and similar authorizaiton for manned and unmanned testing.

Trondheim in central Norway is also part of the project. Although its international airport can be accessed, the city’s role is more about the transportation and storage of the renewable energy sources required to support an electric aircraft infrastructure.

The next steps for electric aircraft R&D

Norway’s domestic airline Widerøe has publicly stated it is ready to buy electric aircraft today. They have signed an R&D agreement with Rolls-Royce to develop suitable engines.

Today’s biggest operational electric aircraft have just four seats. One of the companies involved in Green Flyway is a new Swedish company Heart Aerospace, which has an ambition to build a 19-seat electric aircraft in the coming years.

SINTEF Digital’s Trond Bakken said his research group is aware of about 200 projects that are focused on electric aircraft development or associated infrastructure. He added that Green Flyway will help the emerging industry take advantage of synergies with current research into autonomous vessels taking place in Trondheim.

Cross-border benefits and challenges

With a challenging climate and geographical environment, the test area will offer unique elements for testing electric-powered aircraft. Kvikne also highlighted the cross-border nature of the test areas as another unique aspect: “There are special laws and regulations when crossing borders, and here we will have the opportunity to find the advantages and disadvantages related to this.”

