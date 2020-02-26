Green Is The Hottest Color In The Toy Box, As Manufacturers Embrace Sustainability

It was all about the green at this year’s New York Toy Fair. Among the sustainability products … [+] unveiled there was MGA Entertainment’s Little Tikes “Go Green” line of vehicles and outdoor toys made of recycled plastic.

For the last 50 years, a lot of the profit in the toy industry was driven by the disposable nature of the business.

Toys typically have been the opposite of sustainable – inexpensive, breakable, tossed aside when fads change, and most of the time made entirely of petroleum-based plastic.

But the toy industry is now realizing, in a big way, that it needs to green up its act.

Sustainable, recyclable and plant-based were the most popular adjectives in the exhibit booths at this year’s New York Toy Fair, as toy makers large and small announced initiatives and new products designed to show their devotion to planet earth.

The largest toy manufacturers, Hasbro, Mattel, Lego, and MGA Entertainment, have promised to switch to plant-based or recycled plastics, and to reduce packaging waste. Hasbro has pledged to phase out all plastic packaging by 2022. Mattel has set a goal of using only recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastics in all of its toys and packaging by 2030.

MGA Entertainment unveiled a new line of Little Tikes kiddie bikes, ride-on cars, slides and outdoor toys made from recycled plastic. Instead of the usual day-glo orange, red, and yellow colors the Little Tike toys are know for, the new “Go Green” products are produced in shades of green and blue.

MGA Entertainment also announced changes to its popular LOL Surprise line to make it more eco-friendly. The LOL Surprise toys are part of the unboxing trend, where the elaborate packaging adds to the surprise discovery of the toy inside, but also adds to the waste created by the toy. MGA Entertainment is switching the bags inside its surprise packages to paper, and outside packaging made of plastic will have a compound added to make it decompose faster if is ends up in a landfill.

The manufacturers are rushing to make these changes due to demands from today’s parents, but also because retailers are requesting them.

“Sustainability is becoming much more important both to this generation of parents and retailers,” said Steve Pasierb, president and CEO of The Toy Association, which hosts the annual New York Toy Fair.

That demand from retailers, who are saying their customers want sustainable toys, “is probably going to move things quicker” and is causing the surge at this year’s Toy Fair this year in sustainability product launches, Pasierb said.

Manufacturers are realizing the meeting the demands for sustainability and eco-friendly toys can affect their bottom line. “It can make a difference in terms of sales,” said Jim Silver, editor-in-chief of industry trade publication Toys and Family Entertainment, and CEO of toy, and baby and pet products review site TTPM. “If even 10 or 20% of people are looking for that type of item then you need to do it,” he said.

James Zahn, senior editor of The Toy Insider and The Toy Book, said he’s seen a surge in the industry’s sustainability efforts over the past six months.

“We’re seeing packaging made with recycled materials, soy-based inks and other plant-based inks. Even the plastic fasteners in the packaging are becoming sugarcane-based,” he said.

Companies like WowWee are suggesting their packaging can become part of the play. WowWee demonstrated at its Toy Fair booth how the box its Power Treads all-surface vehicle and tracks set comes in can be used to create additional ramps and tunnels.

Zuru toys designed its Tiny Town ride-on toys so they can be stacked for shipping and retail … [+] display, reducing its carbon footprint for shipping, and eliminating the need for extra packaging.

Toy maker Zuru is looking to reduce its shipping related carbon footprint with its Tiny Town line of ride-on vehicles that are designed to stack together while being shipped, or stored. Five times as many vehicles can fit in a space, resulting in more energy efficient shipping and warehouse storage. The design also allows the vehicles to be stacked in stores for display and sale and eliminates the need for individual boxes for each vehicle.

Zuru is also moving to more traceable recycled plastics in products like its Bunch O Balloons toy, and is switching from plastic to paper bags for the small accessories in its collectible toy lines.

Zuru Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Anna Mowbray said consumer demand, as well as her own children are pushing her to make these changes. “Their passionate about protecting the planet we live on and protecting the natural resources that we have and that has made me more aware of it,” she said.

Green Toys was a pioneer in the eco-friendly toy space, with its trucks and cars made from recycled … [+] milk jugs.

California-based Green Toys has been making toy trucks, cars, and boats from recycled milk jugs for more than a decade and has grown from a small startup to an important player, and has moved from specialty toy stores to deals with big box giants like Target.

“We’ve seen more demand than ever this year,” said President Charlie Friend at the company’s booth at Toy Fair. He also is seeing more companies entering the green space, but he said he welcomes that. “The more awareness about the environment, the better,” he said.

As one of the first innovators in the sustainable toy space, Green Toys has some good advice for the manufacturers large and small trying to get greener.

“It can’t just be sustainable. It has to be a great toy as well,” Friend said.

Toy companies that ignore the consumer demand could find consumers have a sustainability plan of their own – buy fewer toys.

“You’ve got to think about everything that you’re doing because consumers want it,” Pasierb of The Toy Association warns. “Otherwise they’re going to say, ‘Look, I’m going to buy less’. And that’s in nobody’s interest.”

