Greta Thunberg Schools EU Leaders, Her Family’s New Book Reveals How She Got There

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – MARCH 05: Swedish environmental activist on climate change Greta Thunberg is talking to media as she arrives for an EU environment Council at the Europa, the European Council headquarter, on March 5, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium.

Getty Images

Greta Thunberg addressed the European Parliament’s environment committee on Wednesday and the Council of environment ministers the day after, during a week packed with climate-related events in Brussels. The 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden dismissed the new Climate Law as a “surrender”.

The proposal sets the 2050 goal as an EU-level target rather than national ones, doesn’t commit to a 2030 target and takes an approach “more optimistic about emerging technologies” (executive vice-president Frans Timmermans said) to offset emissions.

The Commission is also working on the future Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the review of the Energy Taxation Directive, two instruments aimed at protecting the European industries under the Green Deal.

Thunberg disagreed with the proposals and said she considered it not ambitious enough: “When your children set off the fire alarm, you went outside, took a look and smelled the air. And you stated that yes, the house is actually burning. This was no false alarm. But then you went back inside, finished your dinner and watched your movie, and went to bed without even calling the fire department.”

“This climate law is surrender because nature doesn’t bargain, and you cannot make deals with physics. And we will not allow you to surrender on our future.”

Talking at the Council, Thunberg added: “I’d like to once again refer to the 67% budget in the SR15 IPCC report page 108, chapter 2. It says: if we are to have a 67% chance approximately to limit the global average temperature rise to below 1.5°C, we had (in 2018, on January 1) about 420 GtCO2 left to emit in that budget”

“The content of this budget never seems to get any attention whatsoever. The Climate Law is not based on this budget, it is based on a budget that gives us an approximate 50% chance of limiting the global average temperature rise to below 1.5°C.”

“And of course that budget doesn’t include the risk of tipping points and feedback loops, nor the global aspect of equity.”

“We also need to include annual emissions’ reductions right now. We cannot just have goals for 2030 or 2050. If emissions continue like today’s business as usual, the remaining budget will be gone before we will even have a chance to deliver on those targets.”

Meanwhile, a new book written by her family has just been published. Our house is on fire by Malena Ernman, Svante Thunberg and Beata and Greta Thunberg​ is an insight into the formation of a climate icon.

Painful family dynamics are not excluded from the whole picture. There are difficult trips around the world, eating disorders, tough times in school, panic attacks, and even death threats received by letter. Both sisters were diagnosed with some elements Asperger’s and other disorders, which eventually helped the family find support.

Greta’s fight for climate action arrived, in Ernman’s words, because “She was the child, we were the emperor. And we were all naked.”

“On the morning of 20 August 2018, Greta gets up an hour earlier than on a regular school day. She has her breakfast. Fills a backpack with school books, a lunchbox, utensils, a water bottle, a cushion and an extra sweater. She has printed out 100 flyers with facts and source references about the climate and sustainability crisis.”

Together with other young strikers and climate activists, Thunberg will take part in a march in Brussels today.

“The EU Green Deal needs to show the world that Europe is taking a leading role in fighting climate change. But, after an analysis, we see that the Green Deal is not at all sufficient to truly safeguard our future, it’s rather a ‘green bullshit’,” their statement reads.

“We, Europeans have set global warming in motion, it’s now up to us to take our historical responsibility.”

