Guarantee Date Looms Large For Rockets’ Young Players

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 27: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets talks with Gary Clark #6 in the … [+] second half against the Miami Heat at Toyota Center on November 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tim Warner

January 7 is the last day for teams to waive players with non-guaranteed salary before the salary becomes guaranteed for the remainder of the season. The date is critical for the Houston Rockets as there is no indication yet that the team plans to exceed the luxury tax threshold for the 2019-2020 season.

The 2019-2020 luxury tax threshold is $132.627 million. As of today, the Rockets’ team salary is $133,828,270. This includes $628,741 of dead cash paid to Ryan Anderson, Troy Williams, and Anthony Bennett. If assuming a conservative projection that Clint Capela will earn all $2 million of his bonuses, the Rockets’ expected team salary rises to $135,828,270.

Last season, the Rockets used portions of their midlevel exception to sign 6’6 forward Gary Clark and 7’0 center Isaiah Hartenstein; Clark went undrafted in 2018 and Hartenstein was a second round pick in 2017. Clark signed a three year, $3,677,585 contract while Hartenstein signed a three year, $3,919,177 contract. Both players will be earning a base salary of $1,416,852 in 2019-2020 season with a dead cap value of $708,426. This means that if either player is waived before January 7, they will only count as $708,426 towards total team salary for purposes of the luxury tax.

However, if Clark is not waived by January 7, he will count at the two-year minimum at $1,588,231. This is due to the rule that for rookies and players with one year of experience who were signed as free agents, rather than as draft picks, and whose salary is less than the two-year minimum salary, the two-year minimum salary is used in place of their actual salary. The intent of this rule, as included in the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, is to prevent teams from giving preference to younger players over veterans solely due to financial considerations.

The rule applies to Clark and not Hartenstein because the former was undrafted and signed as a free agent; the latter was a second round pick of the Rockets.

Clark this season has averaged 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game in 18 games played. Hartenstein has averaged 5.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game in thirteen games played. But Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni stated earlier last week that Hartenstein had locked up the backup center spot in the rotation, behind Capela, for the time being. This came after the 7 footer filled in impressively in Capela’s absence posting 19 points and 9 rebounds and 16 points and 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Clark, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have much of a spot in the Houston rotation, particularly with the return of guard Eric Gordon from injury. D’Antoni likes to use small forward Danuel House Jr. as a backup power forward in small lineups and thus, its likely House would slide over when starting power forward P.J. Tucker goes to the bench. Ben McLemore has settled in as the first wing off the bench and heading into the weekend had the highest individual offensive rating in basketball. That would leave Clark the odd man out.

Clark has had impressive moments defensively and appears to be an NBA talent. But if Houston is desperate to shed salary yet again, like last season, his could be one the team could look to cut from its books later in the week.

Source