Guaranteed Purses For Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury Rematch Are Reportedly Impressive

US boxer Deontay Wilder (L) and British boxer Tyson Fury get into an altercation during their press … [+] conference February 19, 2020 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. – The boxers will fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight Championship Title on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Gurzinski / AFP) (Photo by JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will be paid very well, and per a recent report from The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, percentages are in place for a third fight as well.

Per Coppinger, Wilder and Fury are both guaranteed $28 million for Saturday’s fight, plus a 50-50 split on pay-per-view profits.

This payout is seven times more than what was reported as the guaranteed purse for their first meeting in December 2018. Both men earned a percentage of the PPV split in the first fight too, but even that stands to be more.

The first bout generated 325,000 PPV buys, and it seems safe to say the rematch is positioned to do far more. We can only estimate what the numbers would look like for a third fight.

Since the initial meeting, both Wilder and Fury have won twice.

Wilder has scored spectacular one-punch KOs against Dominic Breazeale in May 2019, and he smashed Luis Ortiz in another rematch in November 2019.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Deontay Wilder (R) and Dominic Breazeale fight during their bout for … [+] Wilder’s WBC heavyweight championship at Barclays Center on May 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Anthony Geathers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Fury has remained unbeaten as well, but he hasn’t looked quite as dominant in his wins, and he’s faced lesser opponents. He scored a TKO win over Tom Schwarz in June 2019, and a unanimous-decision victory over Otto Wallin in September 2019.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tyson Fury during his heavyweight bout against Otto Wallin at … [+] T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tyson won by an unanimous decision after the 12-round bout.(Photo by Gene Blevins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In the fight against Wallin, Fury suffered a nasty cut over his right eye.

Some believe the referee could have stopped the bout, but it was allowed to continue and Fury still pulled out the victory.

Even without dominating, Fury, like Wilder, improved his stock and notoriety. This has led both men to the largest payday of their careers with even bigger money fights potentially in the future with a trilogy possible, and/or a meeting to unify the titles against the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev bout.

As you can see, this could be a huge year for the heavyweight division.

