Guardiola: ‘Phenomenal’ Liverpool Would Win The League In Spain, Germany, And Italy

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola is greeted by Liverpool … [+] manager Jürgen Klopp during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

CameraSport via Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded the title to Liverpool, and believes Jürgen Klopp’s side are so good they would top any league in the world.

Liverpool have the silverware to back up the idea that they are the best team on the planet, having won the Club World Cup in December, and now the head coach of their main rivals in the Premier League has lavished praise on them.

“Liverpool, obviously, will be champions of the Premier League, but they would be champions in Spain, champions in Italy, champions in Germany,” said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

“They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 victories, and one draw.”

Guardiola also praised his own team for the way they have been able to maintain a certain level of performance after winning the league for two consecutive seasons, when teams in the past have dropped off after similar success.

“In the recent past when Chelsea won the league, the next season they didn’t qualify for the Champions League, Leicester the same and Chelsea again the same,” he added.

“When we won the league we repeated the league. In Spain with the points we have we would be one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, and in Italy as well.

“But Liverpool are just fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. So we have to accept it and learn from that.”

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City shows the … [+] Premier League Trophy to fans of Manchester City during the celebrations of becoming 2019 Champions after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Guardiola’s side won every domestic trophy available to them last season, claiming the Premier League title for a second year in a row, adding the League Cup and the FA Cup to become the first men’s team to secure a domestic treble in England.

“This team, what they have done in the last two seasons, especially the last one, was incredible,” said Guardiola.

“I have said many times what happens to the champions of the Premier League when they start to drop points and they cannot get first [place again].

“What happens with those teams? They fall down, they drop–and we wouldn’t.”

Liverpool finished runners-up to City last season with 97 points, just one behind the champions, and also lifted the European Cup, defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the Madrid final.

This season, Klopp’s side have a 16 point lead at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their rivals, and are now on track to go one step further and win the club’s first league title since 1990.

City, meanwhile, will be looking towards the trophy their manager will now value above all others—the Champions League, where they face a tough test against Real Madrid in the last 16.

