‘Half-Life: Alyx’ Update Adds Finer Movement Controls, Bug Fixes And More

Technology

March 31, 2020
Half-Life: Alyx’s latest update adds in a crucial accessibility feature that has been missing up to now.

In the 1.2 update, movement controls can now be swapped between the left and right hand, regardless of which hand is currently being used to wield weaponry. To do this, you’ll need to set your handedness in the in-game menus, and then head into the SteamVR controller setup to select which hand you’d rather use for weaponry. It’s a slight faff, but it’s infinitely better than before.

While this may not sound like a big deal, separating movement and weapon controls allows for a much more granular control scheme. Not only does this allow for better immersion (unintuitive movement in VR is way, way worse than in flat games… Skyrim VR being a big offender for me personally), but it’s another step towards a one-handed experience which can be better for certain disabled people.

The rest of the update is fairly small, fixing bugs such as movement controls being buggy when controller turning was disabled and random drops in graphics quality. It also slightly improves performance on certain systems by “better detection of low-memory situations”.

Half-Life: Alyx is doing absolutely incredibly for a VR game. Going by Steam’s own games ratings, it has surpassed every other game in the series (bar the Portal games, which are technically spinoffs) in terms of popularity, being placed as the #10 most popular game on the platform. It’s also the most popular and well-received PC game (not just VR, PC in general) in 2020 so far on Metacritic, overtaking games like Doom Eternal, Nioh 2 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Blimey.

