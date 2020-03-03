‘Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary’ Just Became Available On PC

Share to facebook

Share to twitter

Share to linkedin

“Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary”

Credit: 343 Industries

Topline: One day after hinting at its imminent release with a visual teaser, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary got a surprise launch on PC for Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox Games Pass for PC.

Halo: CEA, a remastered port of the 2001 original that launched the first Xbox console, is the second game added to the franchise-spanning Halo: The Master Chief Collection, following Halo: Reach back in December.

Like Reach before it, Halo: CEA can be purchased for $9.99 individually on Steam or added for free to The Master Chief Collection, which costs $39.99 and includes all the mainline Halo games up until Halo 4.

The Anniversary edition hit the Xbox 360 back in 2011, with the ability to switch between the remastered graphics and the original with the push of a button; the PC port brings with it 60 FPS, 4K gameplay and the community-requested option to switch between remastered and original audio in the multiplayer.

The original Halo first made its way to PC in 2003 with a Gearbox-developed port, which overtime has built up a dedicated modding community, one in which 343 hopes to “empower” by building a licensing agreement similar to the one the Minecraft team uses.

Big Number: $5 billion. That’s how much the Halo franchise had made by 2015, with that year’s release, Halo 5: Guardians, bringing in $400 million in a single week. From day one, it’s been Microsoft’s most important gaming franchise.

What To Look Forward To: It’s a big year for Halo, as its sixth mainline entry Halo: Infinite launches in the holiday with Microsoft’s new console, Xbox Series X, though, it’ll still be playable on Xbox One and PC. Reception was a bit polarizing around its two previous sequels, Halo 4 on the Xbox 360 and Halo 5 on the Xbox One, both developed by 343 Industries instead of series creator Bungie. With so many competitors in the first-person shooting space now, 343 has a lot to prove with Halo: Infinite.