Home Business Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’ Scores No. 1 Spot On Dance Club Songs Chart
Business

Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’ Scores No. 1 Spot On Dance Club Songs Chart

written by Forbes January 31, 2020
Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’ Scores No. 1 Spot On Dance Club Songs Chart
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Halsey attends the 53nd annual CMA … [+] Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

While Halsey’s third studio album Manic has yet to reach the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, there’s no reason to be sad because she garnered the top spot with her single “Graveyard” on the Dance Club Songs Chart. The single, which is from her latest effort Manic, reached the top placement on the listing after previously being in the secondary spot. 

The track has also made some waves on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, the Pop Songs chart and the Digital Song Sales chart.

“Graveyard” isn’t her first No. 1 on the chart, as “Alone” and “Bad at Love” both reached No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart in 2017. The song has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks in total, and has peaked at No. 34 back in December 2019. 

She has two No. 1 hits under her belt thanks to her collaboration song, “Closer” alongside Chainsmokers, and “Without Me,” which made its way onto her latest record. The alternative pop star has a total of five top 10 hits, including “Boy With Luv” with BTS, “Bad at Love” and “Eastside” alongside benny blanco and Khalid.

Halsey also reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with hopeless fountain kingdom, and has managed to have three top 10 hit records with the following projects: Badlands and Manic, as previously stated. 

The only other song from Manic that made the Billboard Hot 100 was “You should be sad,” which peaked at No. 26 for January 31, 2020. 

Halsey has released a plethora of other singles from the latest album, including “Clementine,” “You should be sad,” “Finally // Beautiful Stranger,” “Suga’s Interlude” and “Without Me.” The album, which received critically-acclaimed reviews across the board, features samples from Kate Winslet, John Mayer, Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Best Cars Of 2019: From Production Cars To...

December 30, 2019

Why A Mookie Betts Trade Doesn’t Make Sense...

January 8, 2020

How The 22-Year-Old Founder Of Scale AI Built...

December 23, 2019

Joe Judge’s Departure Leaves Patriots Without Two Coaches...

January 8, 2020

WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Last-Minute Rumors Suggest Several...

January 26, 2020

Stupid Money Part 2 For Phillies… Not Yet

December 15, 2019

The Good, Bad And (Very Little) Ugly From...

December 1, 2019

Oil And Gas Discoveries Hit Four-Year High In...

January 11, 2020

The Startup War For Talent: Are Returnships Part...

December 17, 2019

Electric Vehicle Batteries Will ‘Dwarf’ The Grid’s Energy-Storage...

January 29, 2020

Leave a Comment