Hannity’s Interview With President Trump Draws 5.6 Million Viewers

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 26: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a briefing on the coronavirus … [+] pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Friday on the $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Thursday night’s appearance by President Donald Trump on Fox News Channel’s Hannity drew a huge audience: 5.6 million viewers, including 1.2 million viewers in the key demo of adults 25-54, the metric prized by advertisers.

The interview made news for Trump’s suggestion that states like New York, which have been pressing the federal government for aid in fighting the coronavirus, were asking for more ventilators than they really needed. Trump told host Sean Hannity he had “a feeling that a lot of the numbers…are just bigger than they’re going to be,” and said “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying ‘can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

Hannity easily dominated all of cable news Thursday, driving Fox News to a win over CNN’s town hall on the virus. Fox News drew a total audience of 5.305 million viewers between 8 and 10 p.m. ET, and 1.097 million viewers in the key demo, according to ratings data compiled by Nielsen.

FNC’s other key prime time programs each dominated their time slots, with Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Ingraham Angle each delivering an audience in excess of four million viewers (4.996 million viewers and 4.180 million, respectively).

