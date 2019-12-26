Hard Kombucha Poised For Growth As Consumers Look For Options

JuneShine Hard Kombucha can be used in cocktails or sipped solo.

JuneShine

As healthy living and mindful drinking converge going into 2020, consumer demands for alternative beverages will continue to shift. This will mean growth for nonalcoholic options, lower-ABV style cocktails, carb- and sugar-reduced sippers and even adult beverages that have other health benefits.

Cue hard kombucha.

“Wellness, sustainability, and transparency have become huge trends in every aspect of our lives so it’s only natural that they would eventually make their way to booze. People are becoming more conscious about what they eat and drink and so they’re looking for alternative drinks that let them do it mindfully,” says Greg Serrao, CEO of JuneShine.

Kombucha, even with the addition of alcohol, is appealing to Millennial and Get Z sippers who are more conscious of what they are putting in their bodies. Hard kombucha omits additives and preservatives for more natural ingredients, and doesn’t rely heavily on sugar. Companies manufacturing hard kombucha have taken notice of those consumers who still want to drink alcohol but don’t want to disrupt their wellness-focused lifestyle.

“We are looking to reach consumers that value a health and wellness lifestyle and are searching for a ‘better for you’ alcohol option that doesn’t take away from their active lifestyle. Our goal is to provide the consumers with products that taste great and meet their needs to support them on their wellness journey,” adds Bill Moses, founder of Flying Embers.

The category is going after sippers of all sorts with its flavor profiles, bringing alternatives to the table for consumers no matter their alcoholic beverage of choice.

“We’ve found [hard kombucha] resonates with cider fans due to it having a more tart and savory flavor. It also resonates with hard seltzer fans who like the calorie/sugar content of hard seltzer but want something with a bit more flavor and organic ingredients,” says Serrao.

JuneShine recently developed a flavor designed specifically with beer drinkers in mind. Brewed with organic cascade and simcoe hops is the company’s Hopical Citrus which will be available in all JuneShine markets next year.

“Many beer drinkers say our hard kombucha reminds them a lot of sour beers; it has that kind of flavor and feel to it but without the post-beer heaviness,” Serrao says.

Serrao also explains that while hard kombucha can hold its own alongside brews, ciders and hard seltzers, it can make for an interesting addition to cocktails as well.

“While we aren’t classified as a spirit, we have found that people who regularly enjoy fruit-driven cocktails dig JuneShine. At 6% ABV, JuneShine is perfect for people that want something with a slightly higher alcoholic content than light beer, but lower than wine and spirits. While JuneShine is predominantly designed to drink on its own, the honey ginger lemon flavor goes great with bourbon. The blood orange mint flavor also pairs perfectly with vodka and tonic,” he says.

Flying Embers has both low- and high-ABV offerings in its portfolio.

Flying Embers

Adds Moses, “We always felt that Flying Embers had the ability to work well with other flavors and spirits. Not only can it be used for a great batch cocktail or cocktail base, it can be the star of the show with an assortment of different spirits.”

Both companies, too, look to create a community of giving around their brands, their missions just as strong as the flavor development. This gives consumers something else to feel good about, echoing the choice they are making for their bodies on an even larger scale.

Flying Embers is committed to giving back 1% of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect and appreciation for their sacrifice and service.

“Flying Embers wouldn’t be here today without the help of the local community and we want to ensure that firefighters and first responders who risked their lives to help save us are looked after and appreciated,” says Moses.

JuneShine brews an entirely organic product, according to the company, but also works to give back to the environment in a plethora of other ways. The company works to reduce plastic through its supply chain by ditching plastic ringed packaging in favor of paper board cartons. It also upcycles as much as possible and has committed to donating a portion of the profits to 1% For the Planet.

“When we set out to create JuneShine, we had a very clear mission from day one: To brew honest alcohol for a healthier planet because we want to leave the world better than we found it. I’m proud to say that we’ve stayed true to this mission across the entire company. This is a big reason why we’ve built such a loyal following of people who share our passion for a sustainable future,” says Forrest Dein, co-founder and CMO, JuneShine.

