Home Business Harley Quinn Is Live In Fortnite’s Item Shop
Business

Harley Quinn Is Live In Fortnite’s Item Shop

written by Forbes February 7, 2020
Harley Quinn Is Live In Fortnite’s Item Shop

Harley Quinn is in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Credit: Fortnite

Birds of Prey lands in theaters this evening and the film’s central protagonist, Harley Quinn, has arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Quinn comes either as a single skin (with challenges that unlock a second style) or as part of the Harley Quinn Bundle, which includes the Harley Quinn Outfit and Harley Hitter and Punchline Pickaxes. The bundled challenges change her from Lil Monster XoXo Harley to Always Fantabulous Harley.

Harley Quinn costs 1500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. The Bundle is just 2000 so you get the pickaxes on the cheap.

Harley Quinn Fortnite

Harley Quinn

Credit: Epic

Harley Quinn Fortnite

Harley Quinn

Credit: Epic

Here’s the video teaser for the new skin:

According to Epic, to unlock Always Fantabulous Harley, you’ll need to complete three Challenges:

  • Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10.
  • Hit weak points.
  • Deal damage using Pickaxes.

Pretty straightforward challenges.

The Harley Quinn skin will remain in the Item Shop until February 17th.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

New Ways To Think About What You Could...

December 30, 2019

Apple Watch Series 6: Everything We Know So...

January 25, 2020

Google’s YouTube Goes To War With Bitcoin And...

December 26, 2019

The Best Apple iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone...

January 11, 2020

Ask Ethan: Do Ancient Galaxies Get Magnified By...

December 7, 2019

Netflix Drops Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ Trailer:...

January 7, 2020

China Porsche Distributors Joins Billionaire Clan Ranks

January 7, 2020

Losing Information In The Information Age

January 31, 2020

The Good, Bad And (Very Little) Ugly From...

December 1, 2019

Climate Change Is A Hot Topic, Climate Investing...

December 18, 2019

Leave a Comment