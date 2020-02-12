Harry Styles Partners With SiriusXM-Pandora For Exclusive NYC Show

Harry Styles attends Spotify Celebrates The Launch of Harry Styles’ New Album With Private Listening … [+] Session For Fans on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify)

Harry Styles will bring his latest chart-topping album to NYC for a secret concert exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners.

The event, scheduled for Feb. 28, will also include an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up hosts Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T.

The Morning Mash Up, SiriusXM Hits 1’s live daily morning show, will be giving away tickets in the coming weeks, including meet and greet tickets on Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, according to the station’s Twitter account. You also must be a subscriber to win.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter and former One Direction band member released his sophomore album, Fine Line, in December 2019. The album, home to hits like “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar,” debuted atop the Billboard 200, capturing the third-biggest week of the year for an album in the U.S., according to Billboard.

The partnership comes after the singer’s link up with Pepsi, when he was announced as the headliner of the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Party (which unfortunately, due to “extreme weather” conditions, was cancelled). The Pepsi celebration was also in support of the company’s new matte black Pepsi Zero Sugar can. Styles also surprised fans and joined Lizzo on stage for SiriusXM and Pandora’s pre-Super Bowl concert.

The intimate gig will precede the singer’s massive Love On Tour, set to launch in Philly on June 26 and conclude in Las Vegas on Sept. 5.

The announcement comes a day before news broke of SiriusXM’s $75 million investment for a minority stake in SoundCloud on Tuesday (Feb. 11), the world’s largest open audio platform. SoundCloud said in a press release that it will “use this additional investment to accelerate its product development and enhance the services that fuel its global community of creators and listeners.”

Styles’ secret performance and interview will air Feb. 29 at 6:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Hits1, channel 2 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

