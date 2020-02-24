Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty: His Career Downfall And 5 Careers That He Ruined

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: Harvey Weinstein enters a Manhattan court house as a jury … [+] continues with deliberations in his trial on February 24, 2020 in New York City. On Friday the judge asked the jury to keep deliberating after they announced that they are deadlocked on the charges of predatory sexual assault. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

What a monumental career downfall. He had the power to make or break careers, but he doesn’t anymore. Today, renowned movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two of the five felony counts he was accused of. These guilty verdicts reflect that, instead of the having the power to break anyone’s career, Weinstein’s own career has indeed been broken. Further, these criminal convictions will forever tarnish his reputation and legacy.

Harvey Weinstein was success in the movie and entertainment industry. He amassed a huge fortune and built an amazing career. He was considered a brilliant movie mogul, and this was evidenced by the many accolades, key relationships and 81 different Academy Award wins. Weinstein garnered the respect of his colleagues and most of the industry power players, and he established himself as the kingmaker of Hollywood.

And he was planning to give any of it up. Even after all the many allegations, Harvey Weinstein was planning a career comeback. According to The Guardian, Harvey Weinstein had still believed that he could clear his name and rebuild his career as recently as January 2020 (at the start of his criminal trial). Despite all the accusations and criminal charges, he still had hope that he would be able to make a career comeback. Instead, he is today a convicted felon and faces from 5 to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of two of the five criminal counts of sexual assault and rape that he faced. It is notable, however, that Weinstein was actually found not guilty on the three more serious charges which could have resulted in a prison sentence of life.

Though Weinstein had faced accusations and rumors for decades about allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships and even assault, there had seemingly not been any accountability for the alleged behavior. He enjoyed a rewarding career full of success and accomplishment spanning from 1979 through 2017 until the ground-breaking reporting by the New York Times about his accusers and the many payoffs. This reporting—which occurred amidst the height of the #MeToo Movement—helped to move the conversation from one of mere accusations and rumors to one where serious demands for legal and criminal review were being made. The result was that Harvey Weinstein was indicted in 2018, and he was found guilty and remanded to prison today.

Five of the many ruined careers.

Harvey Weinstein had been reaching settlements with women for workplace sexual harassment and unwanted physical conduct for events going back as far as 1990. He allegedly abused his power and created a toxic workplace environment for many, many women over decades. Well-known and accomplished celebrities and actresses have come forward to discuss the complete power and influence Weinstein wielded over the entertainment and film industry and the challenges they had working with him. They communicate being fearful of retaliation and so resisted going against him. For example InStyle reports that, “In 1997, Ashley Judd reported being harassed by a boss who invited her to his hotel room to watch her shower, that she later revealed to be Weinstein.”

Weinstein certainly had the clout, power and influence to make careers. As Sean Murray states, “His word could open doors, land starring movie roles, and create some of the biggest celebrities to be found today.” But, to those working with him, it was also painfully obvious that his word could also ruin careers. This led to many women staying silent for so long or agreeing to accept payoffs or settlements to keep quiet about alleged acts.

Though the number may never be fully known, in The Richest, Murray details five specific people—men and women—who point the finger directly at Harvey Weinstein for not just stalling their career momentum, but for totaling ruining their careers.

Sophie Dix

Dix was an upwardly mobile British actress who accuses Weinstein of ruining her career after she refused his sexual advances and allegedly escaped a violent attempted rape.

Robert Lindsay

He was a movie actor who believes that his career was stalled after he was cut from the Oscar-winning movie Shakespeare in Love which starred Gwyneth Paltrow. Linsday wrote in a tweet, “#HarveyWeinstein represented everything I came to hate about movies, if he owned a movie he owned everyone in it.”

Amber Anderson

Anderson alleges that her career was ruined after she, an aspiring British actress, rebuffed Weinstein’s sexual advances.

Mira Sorvino

After winning an Academy Award for her role in Mighty Aphrodite, Sorvino says her career stalled. She alleges that during filming she rejected Weinstein and believes that her career troubles were a direct result of the rejection.

Mark Christopher

A film and movie director, Christopher credits the fall of his movie career to disagreements and struggles he had with Weinstein. According to Christopher, Weinstein didn’t just allegedly retaliate against women who refused his advances; he retaliated against anyone, male or female, for any perceived slight or disagreement.

The workplace must change.

In addition to these five people, Weinstein is credited with ruining many other people’s careers and—even worse—their lives. Nearly 100 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of one form of sexual harassment or assault or another. Though today’s guilty verdicts represent some level of accountability, the workplace environment must continue to improve. We have to get to a place where none of this kind of behavior could possibly be deemed appropriate or tolerable by anyone.

The #MeToo Movement has sparked introspection and inspection of high-profile people across several different industries, and it has put a spotlight on power imbalances, toxicity and sexually inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Powerfully abusive men, and women, have created toxic workplaces for many people both inside and outside the workplace, and maybe the Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby verdicts, as well as the career downfall of others like Matt Lauer, will indeed spark change.

