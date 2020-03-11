Harvey Weinstein To Serve 23 Years In Prison For Rape And Sexual Assault Convictions

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 24: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein enters New York City Criminal Court on … [+] February 24, 2020 in New York City. Jury deliberations in the high-profile trial are believed to be nearing a close, with a verdict on Weinstein’s numerous rape and sexual misconduct charges expected in the coming days. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Topline: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a Manhattan judge Wednesday morning following his February third-degree rape and criminal sexual act convictions⁠, a landmark moment in the broader #MeToo movement.

All of the women who testified against Weinstein were seated in the front row for the hearing, according to New York Daily News court reporter Molly Crane-Newman.

The judge ordered Weinstein to register as a sex offender, according to CBS New York reporter Alice Gainer.

Weinstein was brought into the hearing in a wheelchair and handcuffs, CNN reported; he was “despondent and dejected,” according to his attorney Juda Engelmayer in a Tuesday ABC News report.

Weinstein faced between 4 and 29 years, and his lawyers had requested a five year sentence in a pre-hearing filing that said he “cannot walk outside without being heckled,” and “his fall from grace has been historic,” the documents say, NBC News reported.

The filing also said that Weinstein, 67, might not outlive a lesser prison sentence; he had a heart procedure last week after he was hospitalized en route to jail.

Weinstein’s health issues include an unsuccessful back surgery that necessitated the walker he was seen with in court, as well as diabetes and a condition that requires shots in his eyes to prevent blindness.

Crucial quote: “I am relieved that there are women out there who are safer, because he’s not out there,” said Miriam Haley in her victim impact statement.

Key background: Weinstein was immediately remanded to jail following his February 24 conviction, a dramatic milestone for a trial seen as the embodiment of the larger #MeToo movement. His ubiquitous walker was taken away from him, and he was loaded into an ambulance to transport him to New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail. En route, Weinstein complained of chest pains, and the ambulance was diverted to Bellevue. Photos later surfaced of Weinstein in a hospital lounge watching television, raising questions as to whether he was receiving special treatment. Prior to his conviction, Weinstein faced a maximum life sentence in prison.

Source