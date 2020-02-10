Has The Amazon Moment Arrived For Financial Advice And Retirement Planning?

It’s a brave new world for financial advice and retirement planning

Steve Chen

Financial services is huge, but a commodity

Financial services and insurance represented 7.4% (or $1.5 trillion) of the US economy in 2018 and it has been largely dominated by big legacy firms saddled with high costs and expensive business models.

They are also largely commoditized. Ask yourself: What’s the difference between firms like Chase, Wells and Bank of America? They broadly offer the same products and similar rates. It basically comes down to brand, service and marketing. (Unfortunately for banks many people actively dislike them.)

Since banks and most financial services providers have been around for a long time they have been built around legacy cost structures that are focused on physical branches and labor intensive business models. When I (less frequently these days) walk into a physical branch; it usually has more employees than customers in it and occupies prime real estate, which makes me think of how much I’m paying to do business there.

At some banks 75% of their IT budget goes into maintenance vs. innovation.

Unfortunately for consumers they have had to live with the limited choices and high cost structures of these legacy firms, but that is starting to change. Increasingly financial services are getting un-bundled and new independent firms are able to innovate and create better services at a much lower cost.

Consumers will win as disruption sets in

During the dotcom boom many big companies were afraid of getting “Amazoned”. It turns out financial services firms weren’t wrong, but may have been 20 years too early.

I think that we are near a tipping point for financial services due to a few big factors:

Consumers are increasingly aware of and unhappy with the high costs they are bearing. The average credit card interest rate is greater than 21%. That is a huge amount of interest. The average savings account pays 0.09%. That is amazingly low. Consumers are increasingly aware of the difference between a fiduciary and a salesperson and the massive incentives across financial services to put people into expensive products (to support aging business models). It’s easier and faster than ever for new fintech firms to be able to build and offer new solutions to market; and the opportunity to bring down costs and open up markets is enormous.

The infrastructure and DNA is coming from Silicon Valley

The nuts and bolts of financial services is data, information and math – this is what technology firms specialize in. Fintech firms are able to spin up new businesses on the cloud quickly and apply the kinds of disruptive “blitz-scaling” tactics that have led to exponential growth in other markets. Ironically Amazon is a huge cloud provider with their AWS offering.

Existing players are taking notice and which is leading to some big changes in the landscape:

Visa bought Plaid last month for $5.3 Billion dollars (which may have been 50-100X revenue)

Schwab recently bought TD Ameritrade for $26 billion and is now making all of its profits like a bank. (Side note: an ongoing challenge consumers have with financial services firms are hidden fees. In Schwab’s case they offer their robo at a super low cost, but their robo allocates a high percentage of every portfolio to cash where they pay 0.39% but make 2.88%.)

The good news for consumers is they will have more choice and lower costs. The bad news for firms that are prisoners of their current costs structures and business models is that they will get disrupted and it may happen fast.

It feels inevitable that costs will come down dramatically in this space as platforms that help people much more efficiently use their money come online just like the have in retail (Amazon), mobility (Uber) and travel (Kayak).

For example our firm is working towards trying to help anyone do better in retirement through a completely independent and low cost software first solution.

Today if you want good guidance or advice you typically talk to a human advisor (ideally a fiduciary and CFP) where the average fee is 1.3% per year.

We know retirement can be scary. Our users have been saving for retirement, but still have big challenges around taxes, healthcare and fees which can total over $1M during retirement (so there is a lot of value to be gained). NewRetirement helps our users build & manage a real plan for secure lifetime income & healthcare that delivers significant value through helping our users:

Get organized. Get visibility into their opportunities in taxes, healthcare and lower fees. Make smart decisions across taxes, health insurance, Medicare, Social Security, Withdrawals, Investing, Housing and Estate Planning. Access independent expert support around decisions, taking action and staying on track on a fee only basis.

Hopefully we can all look forward to a new world where independent, lower cost and aligned financial services are available to everyone.

Source