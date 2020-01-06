Haunted By Off-Season Decisions Star-Crossed Wentz And Eagles’ Season Comes To An End

Jadeveon Clowney’s first quarter hit ended Carson Wentz playoff debut in the Seahawks’ 17-9 win over … [+] the Eagles. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There’s a certain irony that two of the main reasons the Eagles are finally headed to the off-season following last night’s 17-9 playoff loss to the Seahawks come back to decisions they made this past off-season. A third if you want add luring 40-year-old Josh McCown out of retirement as an emergency quarterback when backup Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist during the preseason.

That came before they chose not to pay the asking price for Houston’s soon-to-be free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who eventually was traded to Seattle. It came back to bite them in the first quarter when the 255 lb. Clowney drove Carson Wentz so hard into the Lincoln Financial Field turf it forced the star-crossed Wentz to the sidelines for good with a head injury.

Once Wentz left Clowney continued to wreak havoc on McCown & Co., finishing the night with five tackles and a sack.

Going back to the NFL Draft a few months before general manager Howie Roseman walked away from any proposed Clowney deal he used Philadelphia’s second round pick, No. 57, on Stanford receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Seven picks later Seattle went with Mississippi’s D.K. Metcalf.

That’s the same D.K. Metcalf who worked them over last night for seven catches for 160 yards—a rookie playoff record—including a 53-yard third quarter touchdown. He also came up with the game-clinching 36-yard catch on third-and-10 that enabled the Seahawks to run out the clock. Meanwhile, Arcega-Whiteside’s only catch—for six yards—was negated by a defensive holding penalty that gave the Eagles a first down.

Perhaps a decade or so from now should Arcega-Whiteside establish himself as a big time player while Metcalf’s career fizzles out, they’ll look back on this as shrewd move. But today, as J.J. and the rest of the Eagles pack their bags while Metcalf and the Seahawks prepare to head to Green Bay, it’s looking like Roseman and the Eagles’ brain trust made the wrong call.

To their credit, though, they made the right call in several other areas, particularly when it came to establishing a practice squad that turned out to be more productive than many of the regulars. No one could’ve foreseen the amount of injuries that would decimate the receiving corps, with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor all going down.

Those losses were compounded by the loss of running backs Darren Sproles, Corey Clement and Jordan Howard, as well as the right side of the offensive line, tackle Lane Johnson and guard Brandon Brooks, both Pro Bowlers.

But rather than feel sorry for themselves, the proverbial “next man up” Eagles answered the call in a big way. Starting off with practice squad receivers Greg Ward, Josh Perkins, Deontay Burnett and Rob Davis, joined by all-purpose back Boston Scott, they helped resuscitate a team that seemed on the verge of collapse.

There were similar setbacks on the defense as well, starting when defensive tackle Malik Jackson, signed to a three-year-$30 million deal, blew out his knee opening day. Along the way cornerback Ronald Darby and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill also went down for the count, while several others also missed time.

Despite it all, for the second time in six weeks the Eagles somehow found themselves playing the Seahawks at the Linc as NFC East champs, this time with a Divisional round playoff date vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at stake. Having strung together four straight wins to capture the East at 9-7. they felt confident they could knock off Russell Wilson, Clowney and the rest of Pete Carroll’s team.

At least until Clowney slammed into Wentz a split second after he’d been taken down by teammate Brad McDougald, a play Clowney insisted wasn’t meant to hurt their franchise quarterback. “It was a bang-bang play,” said the 26-year-old Clowney, who will be eligible for free agency after making $15 million this season. “I don’t intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there.

“I’ve been down the injury road. It’s not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast.”

The Eagles weren’t totally convinced. “I kind of saw it from the side,” said tight end Zach Ertz, who returned to action after missing last week’s NFC East clincher due to a broken rib which also resulted in a lacerated kidney. “I thought it was late and I knew something was wrong right away, just the way Carson got up.

“I am devastated for my guy.”

While McCown, becoming the oldest player in NFL history to make his post-season debut, gave it his best shot, he simply wasn’t Wentz, who’d been waiting three years for this opportunity, only to have it cruelly taken away in an instant. Prophetically, one of Wentz’ strengths—converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns—led to their undoing, with McCown going 0-for-3 under such circumstances.

“I’m disappointed for him,” said his coach, Doug Pederson, after Wentz, whose four-year $128 million extension will kick in now, lasted just eight plays. “I wanted this for him obviously, and I think a lot of his teammates did, too.

“He’s battled through a lot,”

To use a biblical parable Wentz was like Moses, leading his team within sight of the “Promised Land,” but not permitted to enter it. After watching Nick Foles take over the past two years when he went down with season ending injuries and perform virtual “miracles”—including winning Super Bowl LII—finally he was getting his chance.

Oh, well. Maybe next year

That’s all the Eagles can look forward to now, hoping time will ease their pain and heal their many wounds. By September much will likely have changed, as a team many expected to be a legit Super Bowl contender tries to pick up the pieces from a season which seemed to unravel almost from the start.

They’re confident things will be different. “I know next year with this off-season, with Howie (Roseman] getting everybody together and the players coming back that we need, I’m excited,” said 10-year veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, who was signed to a three-year, $40 million contract after last season. “We dealt with a lot this year.

“We fought through so much stuff that wasn’t going our way. But looking ahead, we’re going to bring this team together even stronger for next year.”

For starters, Roseman & Co. need to draft better and make hard choices on veteran free agents like Jason Peters, Darby, Rodney McLeod, Agholor, Howard and Grugier-Hill—all unrestricted. They likely also need to revamp some of the coaching staff and perhaps also reassess their medical program based on the myriad of injuries that have occurred.

But the 2020 Eagles could also problem use one more thing this season’s team never seemed to have.

Luck.

