Headset-Only Version Of The Cosmos Elite Will Sell For $549

HTC logo, at HTC, pavilion, during theMobile World Congress day 3, on February 28, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Joan Cros/NurPhoto

Only weeks ago, HTC launched the Vive Cosmos Elite. Complete with an external SteamVR tracking faceplate, two SteamVR 1.0 base stations, and Vive wand controllers, the kit is priced at $899. This is a deal that’s mostly aimed at enticing new users to join the Vive ecosystem. But, what if you’re an existing Vive owner who’s interested in upgrading to the Elite?

According to an announcement that was released on HTC’s official Vive blog, the company will start shipping just the Cosmos Elite headset with the external tracking faceplate later this month. The headset-only option is expected to sell for $549. For those of you who already own the headset, HTC is also offering the option to purchase just the faceplate for $199. In addition, both the headset-only and faceplate options will come with a redemption code for Half-Life: Alyx and six free months of Viveport Infinity.

Although the headset will begin shipping this month, it’s on-sale date will vary by region. Pre-orders for the headset-only option have already started in the US and are expected to go on retail on May 1. The faceplate-only option will go on retail in the US on May 1, as well.

The inclusion of these new options is important as it creates a more welcoming upgrade path for existing owners. This means users who already own a set of Vive wands and the base stations won’t have to fork over more money for hardware they already own.

