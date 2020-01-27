Helicopter In Kobe Bryant Crash Considered A Safe VIP Aircraft, But Flight Conditions May Have Been Difficult

A fan pays respects at a mural depicting Kobe Bryant in a downtown Los Angeles alley after word of … [+] the Lakers star’s death in a helicopter crash, in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)

Basketball star Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning along with all eight others aboard a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that crashed in mountainous terrain north of Los Angeles.

The helicopter appears to have struck the ground extremely hard, scattering wreckage over a wide area, and it may be difficult to determine the cause of the tragic accident, air safety experts say.

The twin-engine helicopter, which took off from Orange County at around 9 a.m. local time, flew north over Los Angeles, according to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24, and looped west into the Santa Monica Mountains, where it was descending at an extremely rapid rate of 4,200 feet per minute from 1,700 feet when data cut out.

The precipitous rate of descent “suggests either the aircraft is out of control — it’s falling out of the sky — or the pilot is extremely eager to get it on the ground,” says Alan Diehl, a former crash investigator with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, who cautioned that it’s too early to draw conclusions as to the cause of the crash.

Wreckage was strewn across a hillside in Calabasas, and the mast which the rotors attach to broke off from the transmission, a relatively rare occurrence indicating an extremely hard impact, says John Goglia, a former crash investigator and board member of the NTSB.

FAA investigators were on the scene, according to Los Angeles County officials, with NTSB representatives on the way.

The pilot may have been dealing with challenging conditions, says Paul Kennard, a former U.K. Royal Air Force helicopter pilot and defense consultant who was in nearby Anaheim for a helicopter convention.

There were low clouds and haze that morning, which would have made it harder for the pilot while flying through the Santa Monica Mountains.

“Mountain flying is a specialist skill — even on a good day you can end up with all sorts of false horizons and visual illusions,” says Kennard. “You exacerbate that with haze and not having the tops of the hills clear, that makes it worse.”

Disorientation may have played a role, but the high rate of descent could indicate the helicopter suffered a mechanical failure, Kennard says.

It could be a difficult crash investigation, says Diehl. Helicopters tend to break up more on impact than fixed-wing aircraft, and highly flammable magnesium in the wreckage helped fuel a fire that covered a quarter of an acre around the crash site, which may have damaged evidence. “Eyewitnesses may be critical to understanding what happening,” says Diehl.

The helicopter was manufactured in 1991 and it’s unlikely that it was retrofitted with a data recorder, says Goglia.

Bryant flew by helicopter frequently, and photographs of the one that crashed show it bore a special paint job with his “Mamba” logo. The S-76B was owned by Island Express Holding Corp., which registered the helicopter in 2015, a month after it was sold by the state of Illinois, where it may been used to transport the governor, according to the helicopter database helis.com. At the time of the sale it had 3,950 flight hours, averaging out to a fairly light 188 hours a year.

First introduced in 1976, the S-76 has a solid safety record, Diehl and Kennard say, and for decades was the helicopter of choice for executive and VIP transportation. It’s also served as a medevac workhorse and shuttle for offshore oil platforms.

Kobe Bryant takes a helicopter to his last game against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016 at Staples … [+] Center in Los Angeles, California. It’s the same helicopter that crashed Sunday, killing the former NBA star and all eight others onboard.

While flying on a large airliner is the safest way to fly by far – there was only one death on a scheduled commercial flight in the U.S. in 2018 – helicopters have a better safety record than the smaller fixed-wing aircraft used in general aviation, and twin-engine helicopters like the S-76 are among the most reliable.

The fatal accident rate for helicopters in the U.S. was 0.82 per 100,000 flight hours in 2019, according to the U.S. Helicopter Safety Team, with 24 accidents claiming 55 lives.

That compares to a rate of 1.029 accidents per 100,000 flight hours in 2018 in general aviation, the most recent year for which figures are available from the NTSB.

However, personal flying accounted for a disproportionate share of fatal helicopter accidents in the U.S. from 2009 to 2019, according to a study by the U.S. Helicopter Safety Team. Private use accounted for 3% of all flight hours in that period but 22% of fatal accidents.

