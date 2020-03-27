Her Future Summit To Explore AI And The Future Of Work For Women Leaders

On March 31st the Her Future Summit powered by the Global Startup Ecosystem will take place virtually with 1000+ digital delegates. This will be the largest virtual summit for women to date featuring digital stakeholders from over 60+ countries.

The Her Future Summit aims to identify, train, and empower the next generation of female pioneers. The summit also serves to teach fundamentals of future technology and the leading social impact applications of Artificial Intelligence, among other technologies.

Her Future Summit was scheduled to take place in 7 global cities – DC, Silicon Valley, New York, Accra, Port-au-Prince, London, and Dubai – throughout the month of March.

Due to the outbreak of the CoronaVirus, and concerns around safety for our delegates and stakeholders who are flying in from around the world in these target cities, GSE will now bring all seven cities online with a universal Virtual Summit on March 31st. This change will also provide more accessibility to stay-at-home mothers, participants with limited mobility, and women in areas that were not previously selected for a program launch.

The impressive list of speakers announced for the program represent the most innovative organizations from different industry sectors.

The list includes a keynote from X. Eyeé, Global Outreach Lead for Responsible Innovation at Google AI on the topic of Fairness in Machine Learning. According to Google AI’s website, their principles include being socially beneficial and avoiding creating or reinforcing unfair bias. Xyeé is expected to elaborate on these points during her keynote, and specifically speak to the challenges and opportunities of fairness with regards to Machine Learning.

Her Future Summit

Her Future Summit

Another session during the event to look forward to is the Hanson Robotics Panel which will focus on the question, Why Invest in AI?

The panel includes David Chen, Board Member and CFO at Hanson Robotics, Founding Partner of AngelVest Fund, and Director of Harvard Business School Alumni Angels, and of course Sophia the world’s first robot celebrity and Hanson Robotics’ most advanced human-like robot.

Regarding AI and the Future of Work, two sessions to attend include “How to Build Your Personal Brand in the Digital Age” presented by Global Startup Ecosystem CMO Christine Ntim, as well as “The Future of Work and LinkedIn’s Economic Graph” presented by Ty Heath, Global Lead at LinkedIn’s B2B Institute.

Today, GSE released the top 50 speakers for the session – listed below.

H.E. Ambassador Lana Marks, Ambassador of South Africa to the United States Dr. Lisa Coleman, Senior Vice-President for Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation and Chief Diversity Officer at (NYU) New York University Sophia, World’s First Robot Celebrity; Hanson Robotics’ most advanced human-like robot Dr. Terri Cooper, Chief Inclusion Officer at Deloitte Jenny Lawton, Chief Innovation Officer at Tech Stars Christine Ntim Chief Marketing Officer- at Global Startup Ecosystem Liz Walsh Vice President – Growth Marketing @ Forbes Samantha Skey, Chief Executive Officer at She Media Deborah Jackson, Founder and CEO at Plum Alley Ann Rosenberg, SVP & Global Head of SAP Next-Gen & Running the SAP Innovation Space Aisha Taylor, Community Engagement & Partnerships at Grow with Google Sandra Moerch-Petersen, Chief Content Director, Purpose and Brand Experience at SAP Einstein Ntim, Partner at Africa Future Fund Amira Alfa, Senior Manager of Corporate Engagement at United Nations Global Compact Tríona Byrne, Snr Director – Strategic Relations, EMEA | Salesforce.org Sabrina Tharani, Director of Partnerships, Mastercard Start Path Ty Heath, Global Lead, The B2B Institute @ LinkedIn Chinwe Esimai, Managing Director – Chief Anti-Bribery & Corruption Officer at Citibank Lisette Barbero, Investment Officer at Inter American Development Bank X. Eyeé, Global Outreach Lead – Responsible Innovation at Google Ai Charlotte Anabelle de Brabandt, 30under30 Megawatt winner, TEDx Speaker, Author, Technology Speaker and Host David Chen, Chief Financial Officer at Hanson Robotics Effie Kilmer Program Manager, Azure Global Engineering – Financial Services at Microsoft Lynn Loacker, Partner in Charge at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP DJ Forza, Director of Partnerships and Collaboration at World Alliance of YMCA Kim Walsh, Global VP, HubSpot for Startup at Hubspot Hollie Haggans, Global Partnerships leader building brand, culture & community Lisette Barbero, Investment Officer at Inter American Development Bank Erika Murdock Balbuena, Global Head of Impact Computing at Amazon Web Services Iynna Halilou, Global Programs Manager at Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator Kwena Mabotja, Sub-Sahara Africa Director at SAP Next-Gen Ilana Fass, US FinTech Platform Lead, Barclays Ventures Asra Nadeen President, Draper University & Investor, DraperU Ventures Regina Njima, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Kizo Ventures | Host SingularityU Kenya Summit Kate Anderson, Co-founder of IFundWomen Amy Nelson, Founder and CEO of The Riveter Ryan Foland, Author of Ditch The Act Victoria Repa, CEO & Co-Founder of BetterMe Carolina Castro, Lead, Equalithons at Essteem Efe Ukala, Founder at ImpactHER/ VP, Assistant General Counsel at JPMorgan Anie Akpe, Founder at African Women In Tech (AWIT) Lucinda Cross, President at Activate WorldWide LLC Jhonson Napoleon, CEO at Azure College Gina Kloes, Founder at Gina Kloes International Stacie Sussman, Chief Technology Officer at SSR Digital Group Mary Clavieres, Founder & CEO, The Transitions Collective – Jamie Lieberman, Owner at Hashtag Legal Fernanda Dobal, Co-Founder at Bia.Care Kristi DePaul, CEO at Founders Marketing Busie Matsiko-Andan, Strategy Consultant & Outreach Specialist

The Her Future Summit is a free event. To access the event as well as view the full list of speakers and schedule, be sure to register here.

Source