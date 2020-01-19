Home Technology Herbig-Haro Objects: Baby Star Tantrums
Technology

Herbig-Haro Objects: Baby Star Tantrums

written by Forbes January 19, 2020
Herbig-Haro Objects: Baby Star Tantrums
A Herbig-Haro object.

Wah wah wah: the colorful outbursts of a newly-formed star.

NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI)

Every parent knows the nightmare that is the first few months (years?) of bringing a baby home. Until the little one’s sleep schedule regularizes, the days blend with the nights into a sort of grey, tired twilight, full of crying, bottles, diapers, and exhaustion.

It’s been this way for the millennia of human existence, but we aren’t the first to have to experience it. Newborn stars have, for billions of years, kept their parents up at night.

Stars form from the collapse of gas and dust into a tight little ball. As more material accumulates and compresses, the ball heats up. That heating up will tend to make the ball want to be bigger, because that’s what heat does, but as long as the dust can emit radiation (and dump the heat into space) it will continue to contract.

But eventually there will be too many enveloping layers of gas to let the heat out. The central ball will stop contracting, reaching a period of equilibrium known as a protostar. The protostar isn’t hot or dense enough to ignite nuclear fusion yet, but it is relatively stable.

And yet, there’s still more gas and dust that wants to join the party, flowing inwards to the dense core. As it does, it forms an accretion disk, a razor-thin spinning nightmare of incredible densities and energies. These disks carry with them extreme electric and magnetic field, which are capable of whipping up the gas into a frenzy, so much so that it can eject some of the gas away from the protostar altogether in the form of incredibly thin, incredibly long jets.

The jets race away for lightyears until they slam into something, usually another chunk of nebula. There they dump all their energies into a single spot, lighting it up in a tremendous fireworks display, known as a Herbig-Haro Object, in honor of the two astronomers in the 20th century who studied them in great detail.

But you can think of them as crying fits.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Walmart Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday...

December 28, 2019

Vaccination Rates Rise In California After Personal Belief...

January 11, 2020

Annual Ritual Of Drug Price Increases To Get...

January 4, 2020

Want To Lease A Lidar? Luminar Has Novel...

January 9, 2020

Apple iPhone 12: Everything We Know So Far

December 29, 2019

Black Friday 2019: Best Deals On Noise-Cancelling Headphones

November 29, 2019

UFC 246 Odds: Donald Cerrone And The Biggest...

January 14, 2020

Price Alert: Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats, Noise...

January 10, 2020

Hiroshi Kawaguchi Shares His Thoughts On Working On...

December 19, 2019

Start Out 2020 Learning To Be A Game...

January 2, 2020