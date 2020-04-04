Here Are 80 New ‘Animal Crossing’ QR Codes For Meme Decorations And More

QR Codes

Animal Crossing New Horizons Continues to be the quarantine game of choice for many players, and may be for the indefinite future as we’re starting to see future spring releases delayed indefinitely (RIP The Last of Us Part 2). And if you’re still playing, chances are you still want to decorate your personal space on the island as much as possible.

The best way to do this is to you the QR code system in the game, as players have been building custom pixel images for use in the game. But it can be hard to find them, so I’m back to share another video from Nerd Attack that has 80 great new codes I hadn’t seen before.

But first, here’s a refresher on how to use QR codes at all through the game via the AC subreddit:

Download the Nintendo Switch Online App. This is available for both iOS and Android smartphones on their respective stores. Look for Nooklink. You can find it under the Game-Specific Services section for New Horizons. Now turn on your Nintendo Switch, and run Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Before you load your save file, hit the – button on your switch. This will bring up the settings, and Tom Nook should appear for you. Select Nooklink settings after Tom Nook’s dialogue. Click yes, please! to connect your game with your smartphone and get access to QR code scanning, plus much more! The game will save and reopen as normal. Nooklink should now appear whenever you open the Animal Crossing: New Horizons features on the Nintendo Switch Online App.

Got all that? Alright, then it’s time for a fresh batch of 80 codes which you can see in the video below. They only appear for a few seconds, so you’ll have to pause them in order to take advantage. This time there are no clothing ones, as they’re all just squares for decorations.

There’s a lot here, including a bunch of memes like Baby Yoda, Shrek and the women yelling at the cat (does that meme have an official name?). There are also some Minecraft textures, and guest appearances from other game characters like Shovel Knight, Sonic and the Untitled Goose Game Goose (Honk!). It’s a good selection, and I definitely think you’ll want to use a few of these as you scroll through.

Stay tuned for more QR codes in the future, as I know people are going to keep making these indefinitely given the infinite lifespan of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

