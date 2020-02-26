Home Technology Here Are All The Free Games And Loot Coming To Twitch Prime In March
Here Are All The Free Games And Loot Coming To Twitch Prime In March

written by Forbes February 26, 2020
Furi and four other games are coming to Twitch Prime in March along with lots of other free content … [+] for popular games like Apex Legends and PUBG.

Credit: The Game Bakers

As you’ll see in the list below, much of the free stuff Twitch Prime members are getting in March is actually already available.

This includes a very cool skin for Revenant in Apex Legends, some goodies for Destiny 2 players and free loot for other popular games like PUBG, Ring Of Elysium, FIFA 20, League of Legends, Rainbow 6 Siege and Madden 20.

On top of all these free goodies, five free games will land on March 2nd for Twitch Prime subscribers: Furi, Bomber Crew, Epistory Typing Chronicles, Whispers of a Machine, and Mugster.

Credit: Amazon

If you have an Amazon Prime account you’re already a Twitch Prime member, so be sure to get your goodies. You can sign up for Twitch Prime and peruse all the free stuff available now right here.

You still have time to get some of February’s free stuff so don’t forget to do that. Read more about what’s available this month right here.

February and March 2020 Calendar

Now Available:

  • Apex Legends – Gilded Rose Revenant Skin
  • Raid Shadow Legends – 5 Ancient Shards & 4 Rank 4 Chickens
  • FIFA 20 – Twitch Prime Player Pick Pack
  • Madden 20 – Tomorrow’s Superstars Pack
  • Rainbow 6 Siege – Maestro Operator Skin 
  • Ring of Elysium Drop 2 – Exclusive Skin Collection #2
  • League of Legends Drop 3 – Mystery Skin Permanent
  • Teamfight Tactics Drop 3 – Mystery Little Legends Egg and Mystery Emote
  • Destiny 2 – Exotic Emote, Exotic Sparrow, Legendary Ghost Shell, Exotic Ship
  • Black Desert Mobile Drop 6 – Boss Stamp x100

February 27

  • PUBG Drop 2 – Gunslinger Crate and Gunslinger ‘s Formal Jacket

March 2 Free Games with Prime

  • Furi
  • Bomber Crew
  • Epistory Typing Chronicles
  • Whispers of a Machine
  • Mugster

