Here Are All The Free Twitch Prime Games And Loot For February

written by Forbes January 28, 2020
PUBG, Apex Legends, Destiny 2 and many other games will have free loot for Twitch Prime subscribers … [+] in February. Twitch is also giving away five free PC games.

Credit: PUBG Corporation

Beginning today and running throughout February, 2020, a whole bunch of free in-game loot and five new PC games will be available to Twitch Prime subscribers.

If you already have Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime is included so you may as well sign up.

In-game loot for a number of previous Twitch Prime games like Apex Legends and PUBG will be available, and for the first time Destiny 2 will have some free goodies for subscribers. Destiny 2’s free loot won’t be available until tomorrow, however, since the game is currently still offline.

Here’s the full list of games with free in-game loot for Twitch Prime subscribers:

In-Game Loot

  • Destiny 2
  • PUBG
  • Apex Legends
  • League of Legends
  • Teamfight Tactics
  • Madden NFL 20
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Black Desert Mobile
  • Raid: Shadow Legends
  • Fortress M
Credit: OSome Studio

And here are the five free games for February:

Free Games with Prime

  • American Fugitive
  • Desert Child
  • Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
  • Steredenn
  • White Night 

For Destiny 2, Bungie and Twitch will be giving away six months of Exotic gear drops. Each drop will include four items made up of Exotic weapons, Ghosts, ships, Sparrows, emotes and weapon ornaments—but the catch is that these will all be from previous seasons rather than new stuff. It’s available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia.

PUBG is giving away a free Pilot Crate that includes 6 skin items and 1 parachute skin available for console and PC.

Apex Legends is giving away the Geometric Anomaly skin for Caustic.

Credit: Pixelhost

I haven’t played any of the free games coming to Twitch Prime in February which is always nice. I can add them to my ever-growing backlog.

American Fugitive is a top-down sandbox action game. Desert Child is a “hoverbike racing RPG.” Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (based on the Netflix show) is a turn-based strategy game which sounds kind of cool. Steredenn is a “frenetic space shooter.” White Night is a survival horror puzzler that’s all black and white. Lots of variety in this list, which is cool.

The games are all indie titles and not terribly expensive on Steam (well, Narcos is $30). They’ve mostly gotten mixed user reviews there, though Steredenn is “Very Positive” and White Night is “Mostly Positive.” But hey, they’re free.

You can see all the loot and games and claim all these free goodies right here. Additional loot will be available later in February.

