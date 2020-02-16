Here Are All The Winners Of The 2019 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Tanjiro may have won Best Boy, but his pick for Best Girl didn’t work out.
This year’s Academy Awards may have neglected to put a single Japanese anime among its Best Animated Film nominees, but fans of the medium got their awards season due this Saturday. For the third year running, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards provided a red carpet and star-studded glitz to celebrate the most popular anime as voted by and for fans.
WWE personality Xavier Woods and Crunchyroll host and writer Tim Lyu presented the anime streaming service’s awards show along with a slew of industry celebrities. The two-hour show streamed on Crunchyroll’s Twitch channel.
No single show swept the awards, resulting in a refreshingly diverse group of winners that more accurately reflected the variety of anime that was released this past year. Here are all the winners of the 2019 Anime Awards:
Anime of the Year
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Best Protagonist
Senku, Dr. STONE
Best Antagonist
Isabella, The Promised Neverland
Best Boy
Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Best Girl
Raphtalia, The Rising of the Shield Hero
Best Director
Tetsuro Araki, Attack on Titan Season 3
Best Character Design
Satoshi Iwataki, Original Character Design by Hiroyuki Asada, Dororo
Best Animation
Mob Psycho 100 II
Best Score
Mocky, Carole & Tuesday
Best Fight Scene
Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Best Couple
Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane, KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR
Best VA Performance (JP)
Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Best VA Performance (EN)
Billy Kametz as Naofumi, The Rising of the Shield Hero
Best Comedy
KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR
Best Fantasy
The Promised Neverland
Best Drama
Vinland Saga
Best Opening Sequence
♪ 99.9 by MOB CHOIR feat. sajou no hana, Mob Psycho 100 II
- Animation Director – Yoshimichi Kameda
- Storyboard Artist – Yuzuru Tachikawa
Best Ending Sequence
♪ Chikatto Chika Chikaa♡ by Konami Kohara, KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR
- Animation Director – Naoya Nakayama
- Storyboard Artist – Naoya Nakayama
Author’s note: I was an Anime Awards judge this year. My vote went toward choosing the nominees for each category, but not toward determining the outcome.