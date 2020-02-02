Here Are The Countries Banning Recent Travelers From China Over Coronavirus

warn that blanket travel bans could be counterproductive.

People wearing masks wait outside a store on February 02, 2020 in Tokyo. Japan has banned all … [+] travelers from China’s Hubei province.

Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Topline: The U.S. and a number of countries have begun to bar all recent travelers from China amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, although health experts warn that blanket travel bans could be counterproductive.

Here are the countries that have imposed temporary travel restrictions on Chinese foreign nationals:

The U.S.

New Zealand

Japan (the ban only applies to recent travelers from Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak)

South Korea (only Hubei)

Philippines

Iraq

Indonesia

Australia

Key background: There have been eight reported cases of coronavirus in the U.S., but health officials say the risk of the disease spreading in the U.S. is relatively low and note that Americans are at more risk of catching the flu. The virus has infected 14,557 people and killed 305. There has only been one death from the disease outside of China, a recent traveler from Wuhan in the Philippines.

Chief critic: A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry lambasted the U.S. on Friday for going against the advice of the World Health Organization and banning Chinese foreign nationals amid the outbreak.

A “certain country has turned a blind eye to WHO recommendations and imposed sweeping travel restrictions against China. This kind of overreaction could only make things even worse. It’s not the right way to deal with the pandemic,” Hua Chunying tweeted.

Further reading: Here is why experts say sweeping travel bans could do more harm than good.