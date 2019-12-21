Here’s A Single Swordfight From Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Episode 1 That Will Sell You On The Series

The Witcher

Despite two different sets of parents in town to visit me for the holidays this weekend, I managed to squeeze in the first episode of Netflix’s The Witcher series last night, which I have been dying to see ever since the first trailers started making it seem like it may actually be awesome.

There are seven more episodes to go, and on another weekend I would have already finished them, but in episode one I think there’s a single scene that will sell you on the series by itself, especially if you’re a big fan of the games.

Without getting into spoilers, the sequence is a short, one-shot swordfight between Henry Cavill’s Geralt a group of thugs. We have seen tiny glimpses of this one scene in trailers, but there’s a reason that more of it wasn’t shown. Because it’s brutally, horrifically violent, so you should know that as a warning going in.

I have watched a lot of fantasy TV and movies in my time, and I have never seen a swordfight choreographed this well. It’s just stunning from start to finish, and I’ve heard that all the swordfights are like this in the show, and I’ve been told in particular, I need to be waiting for some special craziness in episode 3, which I probably will not get to in next week.

In this fight, we see a short glimpse of Geralt using magic when he casts an (admittedly rather weak) Aard blast spell, but it’s his sword that does almost all of the work here. Or enemy’s swords, in many cases, as he disarms them and uses their own weapons against them.

Obviously The Witcher is going to need more than just cool swordfights and gore to be a hit, but I mean, it doesn’t hurt that the action is badass. In case you are wondering the rest of the pilot is quite good as well, and I am already sold on Henry Cavill as Geralt in just the first hour.

Netflix has already greenlit The Witcher season 2 because of how pleased they were internally watching the first season, and it seems like even with Netflix being on a cancellation spree lately, that this may be a show that turns into a big hit for them and lasts for years. And it turns out that the first truly great video game movie might not be a movie at all, but a TV show, which in this day and age, I can’t say is a surprise (though yes, this is technically based on the books, not the games).

I am looking forward to the rest of this series, but I won’t have any more thoughts on it until next week, mostly likely. Until then, enjoy Geralt’s slicing and dicing.

