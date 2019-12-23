Here’s How Much Money Civil Engineers Make In Every State

Two engineers, male and female, in protective helmets and reflective clothing, standing on … [+]
Getty
Civil engineers play a major role in our society, designing, building and supervising infrastructure projects and systems, such as highways, dams, airports and similar structures. Employment numbers have been increasing and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook, employment of civil engineers is projected to about as fast as the average for all jobs, with approximately 20,500 civil engineer jobs being added from 2018 to 2028, an increase of 6%.
Using occupational data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we’ve analyzed and compiled a round-up of the average civil engineer salary by state in the U.S. Read on for a full breakdown of where civil engineers make the most money, and where they’re making the least.
10 States Where Civil Engineers Earn the Most Money
The national average annual wage of an civil engineer is $93,720, according to the BLS, a little under double the average annual salary for all occupations, $51,960. As is common with occupations and salaries, geography has a major influence on the size of incomes. Factors dependent on geography such as taxes, policies and supply and demand all can impact the salaries of civil engineers.
Below is a list of the top-10 highest-paying states for civil engineers.
- Alaska average civil engineer salary: $125,470
- California average civil engineer salary: $109,680
- New Jersey average civil engineer salary: $103,760
- Texas average civil engineer salary: $102,990
- New York average civil engineer salary: $102,250
- Nevada average civil engineer salary: $100,700
- Louisiana average civil engineer salary: $98,700
- Virginia average civil engineer salary: $94,780
- Illinois average civil engineer salary: $94,570
- Massachusetts average civil engineer salary: $94,210
Trending Now: Here’s How Much Truck Drivers Earn in Every State
10 States Where Civil Engineers Earn the Least Money
The bottom-10 states where civil engineers make the least money are a geographically mixed, though several of the two worst-paying states can be found in the U.S. West region, as designated by the Census Bureau. In the worst-paying state for civil engineers, Utah, the average salary is nearly 38% less than the U.S. average salary. Here’s a look at the 10 worst states for civil engineer’s salaries:
- Vermont average civil engineer salary: $74,960
- South Dakota average civil engineer salary: $77,030
- Montana average civil engineer salary: $77,480
- Idaho average civil engineer salary: $78,280
- Wisconsin average civil engineer salary: $78,660
- Utah average civil engineer salary: $80,690
- Georgia average civil engineer salary: $81,110
- Arkansas average civil engineer salary: $81,780
- Maine average civil engineer salary: $82,160
- Ohio average civil engineer salary: $82,180
Fortunately, for some of these states, civil engineer salaries have been increasing even if they’re still below the national average. For instance, in South Dakota, the average civil engineer salary rose by 14.4%, from $67,310 in 2013 to $77,030 in 2018; in Montana, civil engineer salaries increased by 17.1% over the same period.
How Much Do Civil Engineers Make in Each State
Below you’ll find the average annual wage for civil engineers in all 50 states from 2013 to 2018.
Related: How Much Mechanical Engineers Earn in Every State