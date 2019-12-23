Here’s How Much Money Civil Engineers Make In Every State

Two engineers, male and female, in protective helmets and reflective clothing, standing on … [+] construction site where large arch bridge is being built. Engineers looking at blueprints, planning and discussing project development. Image taken in Central Europe, bridge is on Danube river

Civil engineers play a major role in our society, designing, building and supervising infrastructure projects and systems, such as highways, dams, airports and similar structures. Employment numbers have been increasing and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook, employment of civil engineers is projected to about as fast as the average for all jobs, with approximately 20,500 civil engineer jobs being added from 2018 to 2028, an increase of 6%.

Using occupational data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we’ve analyzed and compiled a round-up of the average civil engineer salary by state in the U.S. Read on for a full breakdown of where civil engineers make the most money, and where they’re making the least.

10 States Where Civil Engineers Earn the Most Money

The national average annual wage of an civil engineer is $93,720, according to the BLS, a little under double the average annual salary for all occupations, $51,960. As is common with occupations and salaries, geography has a major influence on the size of incomes. Factors dependent on geography such as taxes, policies and supply and demand all can impact the salaries of civil engineers.

Below is a list of the top-10 highest-paying states for civil engineers.

Alaska average civil engineer salary: $125,470 California average civil engineer salary: $109,680 New Jersey average civil engineer salary: $103,760 Texas average civil engineer salary: $102,990 New York average civil engineer salary: $102,250 Nevada average civil engineer salary: $100,700 Louisiana average civil engineer salary: $98,700 Virginia average civil engineer salary: $94,780 Illinois average civil engineer salary: $94,570 Massachusetts average civil engineer salary: $94,210

10 States Where Civil Engineers Earn the Least Money

The bottom-10 states where civil engineers make the least money are a geographically mixed, though several of the two worst-paying states can be found in the U.S. West region, as designated by the Census Bureau. In the worst-paying state for civil engineers, Utah, the average salary is nearly 38% less than the U.S. average salary. Here’s a look at the 10 worst states for civil engineer’s salaries:

Vermont average civil engineer salary: $74,960 South Dakota average civil engineer salary: $77,030 Montana average civil engineer salary: $77,480 Idaho average civil engineer salary: $78,280 Wisconsin average civil engineer salary: $78,660 Utah average civil engineer salary: $80,690 Georgia average civil engineer salary: $81,110 Arkansas average civil engineer salary: $81,780 Maine average civil engineer salary: $82,160 Ohio average civil engineer salary: $82,180

Fortunately, for some of these states, civil engineer salaries have been increasing even if they’re still below the national average. For instance, in South Dakota, the average civil engineer salary rose by 14.4%, from $67,310 in 2013 to $77,030 in 2018; in Montana, civil engineer salaries increased by 17.1% over the same period.

How Much Do Civil Engineers Make in Each State

Below you’ll find the average annual wage for civil engineers in all 50 states from 2013 to 2018.

