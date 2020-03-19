Home Business Here’s How The Government Plans On Giving You $1,000
written by Forbes March 19, 2020
Trump Virus Outbreak

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at … [+] the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington, as President Donald Trump looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Topline: Congress and the Trump administration are racing to provide economic relief to everyday Americans affected by the coronavirus, and one leading proposal would mean cutting you a $1,000 check, and here’s how that would work:

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said that the proposal would involve cutting two checks with the first check sent out three weeks after a relief bill is passed. 
  • “The first one would be $1,000 per person, $500 per child,” Mnuchin said Thursday in a Fox Business interview. “So for a family of four, that’s a $3,000 payment.”
  • If six weeks later the country still reeled from the crisis, the government would cut another check for the same amount, at a cost of $500 billion total. 
  • The White House plan would also send $300 billion to small businesses and $200 billion to the Federal Reserve. 

Key background: This $1,000 per person number that Mnuchin has floated doesn’t come out of thin air. One week’s pay for a typical full-time working American is $936, according to Labor Department data, according to the Washington Post

What to watch for: A relief bill may face opposition on Capitol Hill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued on Wednesday that sending one to two checks isn’t enough, as CNBC notes. Schumer would rather boost the unemployment insurance program, which was established in 1935 under the Social Security Act. The current average payment under this program is just $375. 

Tangent: Unemployment offices are under increased strain as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. On Monday, the unemployment insurance websites for New York and Oregon crashed because of increased traffic, according to the Washington Post

Surprising fact: This would not be the first time the U.S. government has handed out money. During the Great Recession, the IRS sent almost every adult $300 to $600 through direct deposits or paper checks. If you ended up making over a certain amount of money, you ended up having to “pay it back” in the following year’s tax return. The federal government also sent Americans a check in 2001, with most Americans receiving $300.

Source

