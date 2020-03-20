Here’s The Potential Catch About The PS5’s Crazy Custom SSD

The Last of Us Part 2

Naughty Dog

I can’t say that Sony did a terribly good job of spelling out the case for the PS5 with its converted Mark Cerny GDC talk this week, a dump of enormously technical information that was not meant for a general audience, clearly. But PlayStation fans have been starving for information about the PS5, and it was hard to pull takeaways for the layman away from the event other than something about how the hard drive lets games load fast, but the Xbox Series X is probably more powerful (more teraflops!).

But that does not seem to be the sentiment from some developers who a talk like this week’s was aimed at, and many who knew about the capabilities of the system before this.

Here’s Naughty Dog’s Kurt Margenau, co-director of The Last of Us Part 2:

And the other Naughty Dog Last of Us co-director:

Getting outside the PlayStation family, Randy Pitchford:

Here’s Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, reporting on what his developer sources are saying:

There’s a potential catch, however. A lot of what’s being talked about here may be more geared toward making games exclusively for PS5, as in, first party titles that are coming to the console specifically, but not PC or Xbox.

Here’s Bad North’s Richard Meredith on the potential issue:

The idea is that if you’re a third party dev who has to design a game for systems that do not use PlayStation’s custom SSD, you will not be able to get the same level of benefit out of it because you have to factor in game design for other platforms that don’t have that tech.

In short, this has the potential to make the big first party PS5 hits like Horizon Zero Dawn or God of War or The Last of Us even bigger and more impressive, but if we’re talking about cross-platform titles, we may not see the full potential of the PS5’s technical changes able to be utilized due to development concerns.

We have to see how this plays out in practice, but this…may not be such a terrible thing. What’s the worst case scenario here, that PS5, PC and Xbox Series X cross-platform titles are relatively similar, but PlayStation’s (already highly coveted and praised) first party games get even better and are able to do even more wildly technically impressive things? That still sounds okay to me.

Still, it’s something that I think not everyone may be considering when they hear about all this new PS5 tech. We’ll see how it shakes out in practice this holiday (barring any delays), but both systems will probably be great in their own ways.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Pick up my new sci-fi novel Herokiller, and read my first series, The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source