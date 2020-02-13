Here’s The Reward List For Borderlands 3’s New Broken Hearts Day Event

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is back with another holiday-themed event after Bloody Harvest back in October. But this seems to be kind of the opposite of that, as while that event lasted almost two months, this new Valentine’s Broken Hearts Day Event is only lasting a single week. That’s…rather quick, and it does not give you a ton of time to collect all the prizes from the event, which may never appear in the game again after this.

The event revolves around playing the game as you normally would, only some enemies have hearts floating around their heads. Shoot those hearts and you can see effects like enemy mind control or a loot explosion, based on what kind of heart it is.

The reward tiers for this event are based around how many hearts that you shoot, and with two unique legendary weapons on the list, you’re going to want to make sure you “break” as many hearts as possible in the next week.

Here’s the full list of rewards, which match up to the image that Gearbox has shared above, so you can see the prizes in action:

10 hearts – ECHOcardiogram ECHO Skin

25 hearts – Cosmic Romance Weapon Trinket

50 hearts – Terminal Polyaimorous Legendary Maliwan SMG

75 hearts – Heartbreaker Vault Hunter Skin

100 hearts – Wedding Invitation Legendary Jakobs Sniper Rifle

So, I watched the Borderlands show yesterday and unless I missed something, they only went into detail about the Jakobs Sniper, which has the usual ricocheting bullets, but I think I heard something about how there’s no damage fall-off for the ricochets, and that the gun is fire but the ricochets end up doing cryo damage. I do not know what the “Polyaimorous” SMG does, but if it’s Maliwan, that means it’s elemental, and Maliwan makes some of the best SMGs in the game, so that’s encouraging. The name implies to me it may be some sort of “hit multiple targets” or auto-aim gun. I mean, “Polyaimorous”? I think that’s a pretty safe bet.

This event kicks off later today when the hotfix goes live, which is usually some time in the mid-afternoon. I just got my new super-PC set up so I am excited to hop back into Borderlands where I am hoping that many of my performance issues will be fixed now that I can blow away the recommended specs for the game. But we’ll see, there’s a lot of jankiness internally that may not be able to be fixed by my PC at all.

Also, if for whatever reason this event is going to annoy you for the next week, you can turn it off in a new option Gearbox has introduced. Given that the hearts don’t seem to do anything but help you, whereas the ghosts that attacked you in the Bloody Harvest event were annoying and made anything harder, I’m not sure why you’d want to turn off the event, especially when it’s just a week, but the option is there, at least.

I will report back exactly what the SMG and Sniper do once I get them later on. Stay tuned.

