Here’s When ‘The Walking Dead’ Runs Out Of Source Material Runway

The Walking Dead returns for its midseason premiere a week from now, and while I’ve already seen it, I can see that we’re on a path to finish the Whisperer War by the end of this season, most likely.

If that’s true, we are heading into the final stretch of comic book material based on Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels, with probably one last major arc to go. This does not mean the series is ending, of course. AMC has made it pretty clear that it wants the main Walking Dead series to last forever, surrounded by spin-offs, and there have been comments that the finale feels like a new “jumping off point” for future stories, rather than a hard ending.

But what does that mean for practical purposes? When does The Walking Dead pull a Game of Thrones and stop being able to use the comics as their guide?

Well, the Whisperer War officially ends at issue 162, so let’s just assume that season 10 ends at that same point.

After that, there’s a bit of clean-up, and then we head into the large Commonwealth storyline which has already started to be teased in the show (with Eugene), so we know that we are heading that direction.

The comics end just short of 200 issues at issue 193.

So, some math. If it takes ten seasons to get through 162 issues, then that’s about 16.2 issues per season. And if there are 31 issues left after season 10’s Whisperer War ends, that almost perfectly lines up with the idea that the Commonwealth arc and the surrounding storylines will take about two seasons. That’s in line with the length of both the Negan War and the Whisperer War. So that takes us to season 12, and after that, it means that season 13 and beyond will be brand new, uncharted territory. But more on that later.

One issue going forward is just how many characters the show will have lost by the time we get to this new storyline.

One of the big events that happens right after the Whisperer War ends (no real spoilers here) is that Andrea is bitten and dies. In the comic, Andrea is Rick’s love interest and Carl views her like a mother. But in show, Andrea died years ago, that role has been filled by Michonne, Rick is gone and Carl is dead, somewhat replaced by Judith (who is dead in the comics). I do not believe Michonne will get Andrea’s death, as I know AMC wants to leave the door open for Danai Gurira to return to either the show or Rick’s spin-off movies, but I do wonder if someone else may die in a similar fashion.

The Walking Dead

AMC

And the Commonwealth storyline? That’s going to be all kinds of messed up.

Without getting into details, the major players of the Commonwealth plot are Michonne, Rick and Dwight. Michonne and Rick will be gone by then and Dwight is stuck in the past over on Fear the Walking Dead. It seems like the show is setting up Yumiko and Magna to fill the Michonne and Dwight roles, based on hints we’ve seen this past season, and I guess…Daryl, might stand in for Rick, as he’s had to for many different storylines since he left. Maybe Carol? It’s hard to say.

In any case, though we are following the framework of the comics, so many departures will change this final chapter pretty dramatically. And in 2.5 more years, we will be completely without a map, and I would not expect the series to end simply because the comics did.

