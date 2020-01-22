Here’s Why Florida Residents Are Looking Out For Falling Iguanas

Iguanas climb into trees to roost at night, reported the New York Times.

Since reptiles are cold-blooded, cooler temperatures slow their metabolisms, causing lethargy⁠, according to the NWS.

But if the thermometer dives below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, iguanas can become immobilized, which could cause them to fall from trees.

The NWS cautions residents that fallen iguanas can appear dead, but will usually regain mobility as temperatures climb throughout the day.

Wind chills during this cold snap could be as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit, with Miami receiving its first such warning in seven years.

In terms of tourism, Orlando water parks⁠—including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios⁠—have closed through at least Wednesday, as they wait for the thermometer to start climbing once again.

Big number: Up to six feet and 17 pounds. That’s how big iguanas can grow, according to the NWS.

Key background: Iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species by the state’s fish and wildlife commission, which says the reptiles can damage commercial and residential vegetation, as well as sidewalks and building foundations due to their burrowing behavior. As the years have gotten warmer, with milder winters, Florida’s iguana population has grown, according to the NWS, making the reptiles more of a concern. (West Palm Beach faces a $1.8 million bill due to damage caused by digging iguanas.) Wednesday’s cold front is not the first time residents have had to watch for falling iguanas. The phenomenon occurred most recently in 2018, according to the Times. And a prolonged bout of cold weather helped cull the population in 2010, along with Burmese pythons, another invasive species.

What to watch for: According to the Washington Post, Florida’s temperatures will return to seasonable levels Thursday, with overnight lows in the 50’s to mid-60’s.

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 13: Iguanas are seen as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission … [+] continues its efforts to try and control the invasive species on March 13, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The commission has teams of people that are trying to eliminate the reptiles by killing them, which would prevent them from eating native plants and wildlife as well as disturbing the natural Florida habitat that they are living in. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

