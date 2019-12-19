Hiroshi Kawaguchi Shares His Thoughts On Working On ‘Space Harrier’

Hiroshi Kawaguchi talks a bit about how he worked on the music for the classic arcade game Space Harrier

Space Harrier was originally released in the Japanese arcades back in 1985. Designed by Yu Suzuki, it was a speedy on-rails shooter from a third-person perspective. As you zoomed over alien landscapes destroying enemies with a powerful blaster.

Not only was Space Harrier a stand-out game for the period, it also had some wonderful music to go with it. This being something the racing game Out Run, another Yu Suzuki game, would be similarly famous for when it was released a year later.

So to have Kawaguchi, often known as Hiro, talk about the his work on Space Harrier is really rather wonderful.

In case you’re wondering why this interview has suddenly popped up that’s because an arcade port of Space Harrier was released on the Switch not that long ago, as part of the Sega Ages line.

Priced at $7.99 it’s very faithfully done by the porting masters at M2. It also has some interesting new features such as Komainu Barrier Attack, that offers a protective forcefield while you’re playing (something Hiro wished the original game had).

I am still holding out for a port of Planet Harriers, which was released back in 2000 on the Hikaru board. It was an interesting update to the original Space Harrier, but it has sadly never seen any kind of console port.

In any case, if you haven’t picked up the Switch port of Space Harrier, you should definitely rectify that oversight, as it’s still a great game and it will readily welcome you to the fantasy zone.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.

” readability=”48.881614839062″>

The original ‘Space Harrier’ was an 80’s arcade gaming classic.

Sega

In a new but somewhat brief interview, Hiroshi Kawaguchi talks a bit about how he worked on the music for the classic arcade game Space Harrier.

Space Harrier was originally released in the Japanese arcades back in 1985. Designed by Yu Suzuki, it was a speedy on-rails shooter from a third-person perspective. As you zoomed over alien landscapes destroying enemies with a powerful blaster.

Not only was Space Harrier a stand-out game for the period, it also had some wonderful music to go with it. This being something the racing game Out Run, another Yu Suzuki game, would be similarly famous for when it was released a year later.

So to have Kawaguchi, often known as Hiro, talk about the his work on Space Harrier is really rather wonderful.

In case you’re wondering why this interview has suddenly popped up that’s because an arcade port of Space Harrier was released on the Switch not that long ago, as part of the Sega Ages line.

Priced at $7.99 it’s very faithfully done by the porting masters at M2. It also has some interesting new features such as Komainu Barrier Attack, that offers a protective forcefield while you’re playing (something Hiro wished the original game had).

I am still holding out for a port of Planet Harriers, which was released back in 2000 on the Hikaru board. It was an interesting update to the original Space Harrier, but it has sadly never seen any kind of console port.

In any case, if you haven’t picked up the Switch port of Space Harrier, you should definitely rectify that oversight, as it’s still a great game and it will readily welcome you to the fantasy zone.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.