Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Most Over The Top Gourmet Food Gifts

One of the best things about holiday gifts is that you can give something over the top that your recipient wouldn’t typically purchase for themselves. Food lovers can rejoice because these gourmet gifts have been handpicked by Hungry Editor. You’ll find everything from luxe caviar to CBD infused chocolates to a truffle themed hamper filled with treats fit for Michelin starred chefs, all ranging from $30 to $3,000.

Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus, NM Chocolate Chip Cookies, $30

There are legends on the internet about a woman in Dallas who was charged $250 for the recipe of the famous Neiman Marcus chocolate chip cookie. Whether that story is true or false, I still hold to the fact that their chocolate chip cookie is one of my favorites. I love that the cookies are jam-packed with extra chocolate chips—much more than your average cookie! I make sure each holiday season I pick up a couple of tins.

Grateful Chocolates

Credit: Courtesy of Grateful Chocolates/Chase Leonard

Grateful Chocolates, 9 Piece Box CBD Infused Chocolates, $45

Grateful Chocolates is a CBD infused chocolate company founded by Cara Felleman and Aditi Malhotra. The name is a hat tip to Felleman’s dad whose favorite band is the Grateful Dead and the color teal used in the packaging design is a nod to her mother who passed away from Ovarian cancer when she was 12. Malhotra, an alum of the French Culinary Institute and the Glion Institute in Switzerland, is Grateful’s chocolatier. She also owns Tache Artisan Chocolate. What makes Grateful different is that they actually make good chocolate. It’s not a CBD company that is trying to get into the chocolate confection space. Felleman found that CBD helped to address and alleviate the chronic migraines from which she suffered. Her hope is that the healing properties of CBD in her chocolates can help everyone, whether they are dealing with anxiety or other health and wellness needs.

Sterling Caviar

Credit: Courtesy of Sterling Caviar

Sterling Caviar, starting at $81 for 30g of Classic Caviar

Sterling is a leader in domestically and sustainably farmed sturgeon, from which caviar comes. Jacob Stolt-Nielsen, the founder, comes from a long lineage of Norwegian fisherman. Stolt-Nielsen opened his first fish farm off the Norwegian coast back in 1973 and expanded to Northern California in 1988. That was the first farm to raise sturgeon in California. While the offering starts at $81 for 30g of Sterling’s Classic Caviar, it can go up to $4,793 for a 1kg tin of their Two Color Caviar that is typically only made available to Michelin star restaurants, but is made available to their customers for the holiday season.

The Rose Box of Pierre Hermé Macarons available exclusively in the U.S. from L’Avenue at Saks Fifth … [+] Avenue

Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Pierre Hermé at L’Avenue at Saks, Rose Box, $85

L’Avenue at Saks is the exclusive U.S. retailer of Pierre Hermé pastries. Two holiday macaron flavors, Framboise et Pain D’Epices (Raspberry and Gingerbread Spices) and Infiniment Mandarine (Mandarin Orange), will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue. This gorgeous Rose Box contains 24 macarons. To purchase Pierre Hermé, you can visit the counter at L’Avenue at Saks, 8 East 50th Street, or call (212) 940-4099.

Best of the Best Gift Basket from Stonewall Kitchen

Credit: Courtesy of Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen, Best of the Best Gift Basket, $175

This a great sampling of Stonewall Kitchen’s array of offerings. Included are some of their breakfast signature items such as the Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix, Maine Maple Syrup; fan favorites like Sour Cherry Jam, Hot Pepper Jelly, Raspberry Peach Champagne Jam, Mango Lime Salsa, Artichoke Pesto, Roasted Garlic Onion Jam; and sweet treats such as Triple Fudge Brownie Mix, Chocolate Whoopie Pie Mix, Chocolate Molten Lava Cake Mix, and Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce. Also available on Amazon.

Perini Ranch Gift Set

Credit: Courtesy of Perini Ranch

Perini Ranch; Tenderloin, Apron, and Steak Rub Holiday Gift Box; $195.50

Bring a taste of Buffalo Gap, Texas to your recipient’s door with this Perini Ranch gift box. It includes Tom Perini’s best-selling Mesquite Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin, which is already cooked to perfection and arrives ready to eat, a Perini Ranch apron, and Perini Ranch steak rub that can be used to season beef, pork, chicken, or even Bloody Marys.

Williams Sonoma Truffle Lovers Hamper

Credit: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma, Truffle Lovers Hamper, $299.95

For the truffle lovers on your list, this gift hamper is sure to please. Williams Sonoma has filled this wicker hamper with Italian black summer truffles in a jar and a truffle shaver made in Italy. Also included are luxuries from Regalis Foods, which provides rare truffles to Michelin starred chefs from around the globe, such as white truffle oil, black truffle oil, black truffle salt, black truffle popcorn salt, and Tennessee black truffle honeycomb.

The Dalmore Scotch Infused Vosges Chocolate Gift Set

Credit: Courtesy of Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Vosges Haut-Chocolat, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky Truffle Collection, $325

Vosges collaborates with famed Highland single malt Scotch The Dalmore on this truffle pairing of three flavors infused with three different expressions of The Dalmore. Included in the gift set are: a bottle of 18 year old The Dalmore matured in ex-bourbon American white oak casks and bespoke Matusalem Oloroso Sherry casks; The Dalmore 12 + raw honey ganache + 62% cacao dark chocolate + candied orange peel; The Dalmore 15 + early harvest first press Mediterranean olive oil + 72% cacao dark chocolate + spiced ginger crumb; The Dalmore 18 + vanilla bean, coffee, burnt sugar caramel + 70% cacao dark chocolate.

Marky’s Caviar Gourmet Basket

Credit: Courtesy of Marky’s Caviar/Gabriel Gutierrez

Marky’s Caviar, Caviar + Gourmet Food Basket, $2,995

The pièce de résistance is this caviar and gourmet food basket from Marky’s Caviar. This ultimate gift basket includes: 3.5oz Almas ($1,565) gold caviar from the Albino Osetra sturgeon, 3.5oz Beluga di Venezia caviar ($955) a cross between Beluga and Siberian sturgeon, Caviar Butter, mother of pearl spoons, Manchego in saffron, Rosette de Lyon, Foie Gras block, Bison Salami, 12 large Blinis, 36 handmade Blinis, Crème Fraiche, Wild Hibiscus Flower in syrup, Stracciatella, a box of Leonidas Truffles, Smoked Salmon, and Gravlax Salmon. Serves 12.

Source