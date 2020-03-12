Hotels, Restaurants Will Be Hit Hard In Atlanta With No Fans At Final 4

This was the crowd in Minneapolis at the 2019 Final Four. There will be no crowds at the Final Four … [+] in Atlanta, assuming there even is a Final Four. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The area in downtown Atlanta called Centennial Olympic Park was built because of sporting events. It all started with the 1996 Olympics when the park replaced worn-out, dilapidated warehouses and vacant lots. The city started to bet on sports as a tourism driver and hotels and restaurants started to pop up around the basketball arena and the since torn down Georgia Dome, which has been replaced by Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Centennial Olympic Park transformed the area and gave the city an identity as a sports mecca.

You can imagine, then, the hit the area will take with the NCAA declaring Wednesday that the Final Four, scheduled April 4-6, will not be played in front of fans, but empty seats because of the coronavirus. The 2020 Final Four was expected to have an economic impact of $100 million.

“We will be severely impacted by the Final Four not going off as planned,” said David Marvin, the founder and president of Legacy Ventures, which owns or manages five hotels and 20 restaurants in the Centennial Park area. “We are seeing a lot of cancellations.”

It’s hard to imagine another company in Atlanta that has done more to help Atlanta become a mainstay for sporting events in the U.S. than Legacy Ventures, which was one of the first companies to pour resources into the district 21 years ago. It bet on Sports, but also caters to Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Atlanta University Center, and the Georgia World Congress Center conventions.

The number of hotel rooms and fan-friendly venues downtown is frequently mentioned as a reason Atlanta secures so many prime events, like the Final Four, College Football Playoffs, and Super Bowl. Marvin’s company has five of those hotels—American, Embassy Suites, The Hilton Garden Inn, The Glenn, Indigo Hotel—and they are within easy walking distance to the games. His bar/restaurant “STATS” is the most popular fan venue in the area of the stadium and basketball arena.

Marvin said the coronavirus, if it drags into May and June, could be similar to the hit taken by 9/11 when all but “essential travel” was banned. Marvin said business in March is off 30-40 percent and business in April could be off 50 percent within his portfolio.

Marvin refuses to second-guess the NCAA’s decision to limit the Final Four to teams and officials, and not allow fans.

“Everybody’s concern needs to be public health, presumably the NCAA has consulted public health experts and talked with appropriate agencies,” Marvin said. “I would not second guess that.”

Legacy Ventures did not have commitments for the any of the Final Four teams to stay in its hotels, Marvin said. So it was depending on fans. Estimates were for 80,000 fans to descend on the city in three weeks.

And if the NBA could cancel its season until further notice might the NCAA still cancel its March Madness tournament?

The city of Atlanta claimed the 2013 Final Four had an economic impact of $70 million, though economists have long disputed the use of multipliers as the justification for hosting the events, and doling out breaks to sports leagues. One of the reasons economists doubt the economic impact numbers promoted by a host city for large events is that chain hotels take their earnings and deposit them where their headquarters are. It is the same with chain restaurants.

In the case of Atlanta with many locally-owned businesses and hotels around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, a lot of that money stays local.

Health concerns will not just impact sporting events if the fallout lingers. Legacy Ventures does approximately 5,000 banquet events a year, Marvin said. A large dental convention scheduled for downtown was just cancelled, he said.

Might the NCAA work out a schedule in the future where Atlanta gets a Final Four at the earliest time as payback?

“I don’t know, but that would be great,” Marvin said.

