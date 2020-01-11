Home Business House Neighboring Guy Ritchie’s And Madonna’s Former Home In London Up For Sale For $4.5 Million
House Neighboring Guy Ritchie's And Madonna's Former Home In London Up For Sale For $4.5 Million

House Neighboring Guy Ritchie's And Madonna's Former Home In London Up For Sale For $4.5 Million
A house in the same block of British film director Guy Ritchie’s former home on Queens Gate Mews in Kensington, west London, is up for sale for £3.45 million ($4.5 million).

The home, which Ritchie shared with his ex wife Madonna, was also used as a location for Matthew Vaughn’s  film Layer Cake in 2004.

Daniel Craig’s unnamed character in the film, a drugs dealer, lived at the address.  

The four-bedroom house on the corner of the lavish residential block is on the market via Lurot Brand.

It features three bathrooms and two reception rooms and is blank canvas-ready.

Marlon Lloyd Malcolm, director and head of sales at Lurot Brand, described the property as “ready to become one of Kensington’s best mews in arguably the ideal position on one of the most picturesque mews in the area”.

The double-fronted house has been extended by around 2,500 sq ft with the building of a large basement and has three-meter high ceilings.

“The house is now ready with architect’s plans for a buyer to finish the property how they would like,” Lloyd Malcom added.

Located in one of London’s most exclusives neighborhood, between Kensington and Knightsbridge, Queens Gate Mews is only a few minutes’ walk from Hyde Park, The Royal Albert Hall, The Victoria & Albert Museum and Harrods department store.

Guy Ritchie’s latest film, The Gentlemen, is in cinemas now.

