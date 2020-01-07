Houston May Finally Get Its Own Super Bowl (Team)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a non … [+] call during the NFL Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nearly 10 full years have passed since the NFL’s No-Super-Bowl Club most recently lost a member: the New Orleans Saints, who beat the Minnesota Vikings in overtime to win the 2009 NFC Championship and make it to Super Bowl XLIV, where the Saints beat Indianapolis.

Of the four teams that are still in the No-Super-Bowl Club, three are done for the season. The woeful Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns did not even make the playoffs. That leaves only the Houston Texans, who play an AFC divisional-round playoff game at Kansas City on Sunday.

Houston has had a particularly cruel relationship with the Super Bowl. The first pro football team to play in the city won two league titles, but there was no Super Bowl then. That team moved 800 miles and played in a Super Bowl in its third year, but under a different name.

Probably worst of all, the Super Bowl has been played in Houston three times, with the New England Patriots winning the most recent two games. In 2017, the Texans lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Patriots, who went on to win the whole thing, again.

The Texans, whose first season was in 2002, would need to beat the Chiefs as an underdog, then Baltimore or Tennessee in the AFC Championship game to qualify for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami. Only a game against the Titans would be played at home, but that is another odd twist.

In any case, the Texans will face tough odds to get to their first Super Bowl. Besides, football fans in Houston have been waiting a lot longer than 18 years for their own team to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. In fact, a team in Houston came close to playing in the second Super Bowl.

That team would be, of course, the never-to-be-forgotten Houston Oilers, who were one of eight original teams in the American Football League in 1960. The Oilers won 20 of 28 games behind quarterback George Blanda and captured the first two AFL titles.

But there was no Super Bowl then, and the Oilers slid to the bottom of the league under coaches Pop Ivy, Sammy Baugh and Hugh Taylor. Wally Lemm, who took the Oilers to their second AFL title, returned to Houston in 1966 after four seasons in St. Louis.

ANAHEIM, CA – SEPTEMBER 6: Earl Campbell #34 of the Houston Oilers gets tackled by Nolan Cromwell … [+] #21 of the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL Football game September 6, 1981 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Campbell played for the Oilers from 1978-84.

Lemm’s 1967 team faced the Oakland Raiders for the AFL championship, but the Raiders had a 27-0 lead after three quarters and rolled to a 40-7 victory behind quarterback Daryle Lamonica (and Blanda, the kicker). The Raiders lost the Super Bowl to Green Bay.

Behind the irrepressible running back Earl Campbell and the colorful, cowboy-hat-wearing coach Oail Andrew “Bum” Phillips, the Oilers got to the AFC Championship game in 1978 and 1979 — one step from the Super Bowl — but lost both games in Pittsburgh to the Steelers, who . . . won both Super Bowls. Durn it!

The Oilers won three more playoff games (and much more notably lost an historic 1992 wild-card game to Buffalo after taking a 35-3 lead) before owner Bud Adams moved them to Tennessee after the 1996 season. As an extra insult, they were called the Tennessee Oilers for two years.

The team’s nickname was changed to the Titans in 1999, and the team, of course, went to the Super Bowl that year, losing to the St. Louis Rams. The Titans did retain the Oilers’ history and records, but the name had been scrubbed of its Texas identity. The team colors were even changed.

The Oilers’ colors were a distinctive Columbia blue, scarlet and white — “Luv Ya Blue” was their slogan — and their white helmets were adorned with plain but awesome oil derricks, because Houston is an oil town, and Bud Adams made millions as an oilman.

(The Texans, a blah red and blue, do have a cool bull’s head with the Lone Star for an eye on their helmets.)

But they changed to Titans, which was also the nickname of the AFL’s original team in New York, which later became known as the Jets. It would be quite a matchup if the Texans and Titans, both underdogs, win Sunday, with a berth to the Super Bowl contested in Houston.

There have been all sorts of weird historical footnotes already. The Oilers would have made it three titles in a row but lost the 1962 AFL championship game in double overtime to a team from Dallas called, yes, the Texans. That team moved to Kansas City in the offseason and became the Chiefs.

So, after beating Buffalo in the “Redemption Bowl” last weekend in the playoffs, the new Houston team plays the old Texans team on Sunday, with a chance to face the old Oilers team next week to play in this franchise’s first Super Bowl. Finally.

