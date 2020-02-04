How A Big Heritage Brand Like Wilson Doesn’t Get Stuck In The Past

Kyle Schlegel at a photoshoot for Wilson Sporting Goods

As Global Marketing Director of Racquet Sports at Wilson Sporting Goods, Kyle Schlegel gets asked every day what Roger Federer is like. For real, when the camera’s not on him. The truth: he’s exactly the way he is on camera. That’s a powerful level of authenticity and a growing trend. It’s also just one of the big ways technology’s changing the landscape for marketing leaders of sporting goods companies. At The Brandemonium Conference, I sat down with Kyle to discuss the challenges facing brands all kinds and how marketing leaders can stay ahead.

Dave Knox: Your career has been at the intersection of sports and marketing, first as the VP of Marketing at Louisville Slugger and now at Wilson Sporting Goods leading the racquet business. How has technology changed the sports industry?

Kyle Schlegel: We had global meetings in Greece last year and I had the opportunity to go to the original Olympics stadium. And you know what, the stadiums don’t look that different really. But that doesn’t mean sports isn’t changing a ton because of technology. I would say the biggest driver of change that we see is on the commerce side of how consumers engage in the purchasing of a product and what’s expected in that moment. The days of going to the local pro shop at your club still exist but we’re finding that’s shifting very quickly to the eCommerce side of things.

Consumers have an expectation of both a physical and a digital relationship with the brand. Social media is the most obvious version of that, but we’re also trying to build in communities where we can engage with fans and consumers of the brand well beyond the one hour demo event they might come to with us on court.

Knox: In sports, there is a heavy reliance on celebrity endorsers; Wilson and Roger. Jordan and Nike. It’s hard to even separate those brands from those people. How has that changed over the last few years as celebrities become not necessarily a controlled image, but one that’s shared on social media and is 24/7?

Schlegel: We love it because I think the fans, and the media for that matter, are now seeing the authentic version of who the athlete is. We go to shoots every year with Roger Federer, Serena Williams; names that roll of the tongue certainly for tennis fans, but sports fans in general.

The person that we see at the shoot when the camera’s not running, the person that we see in the green room that we’re hanging out with before an event, is the person that the fan now sees. If you go back a generation to the Sampras’ of the world, I don’t necessarily know that the public ever got to see the real version of who that person was. Technology has certainly enabled that, where through social media, they truly project who they are. Federer, half of his tweets are a collection of emojis with no words. He certainly feels comfortable being himself in that medium, which bleeds over to when he’s at a press conference.

These athletes are now in front of the media, there’s already a public version of themselves out there that’s truly them, which empowers them to be that same person when they’re in front of the press, that same person when they’re at an event. I think it’s amazing for fans today, especially younger fans who are looking for authenticity from their heroes. I think they truly get to know the hero now versus there was always this distant relationship. I get asked every time I meet somebody and I explain what I do, the first question they ask is, “What’s Roger like when the camera’s not on?” He’s exactly like when the camera is on, which I think is really powerful.

Knox: You mentioned the change technology is causing in retail, which is particularly being felt in the sporting good industry as companies like Sports Authority disappear. How are you thinking about shifting that role of retail and the emergence of direct to consumer?

Schlegel: The last two or three years have been pretty eye-opening at Wilson in that regard. In 2017 alone, Wilson Sporting Goods collectively lost over 15 points of distribution in the US alone. A big part of that was Sports Authority, but there were many others as well. Direct to consumer is a given, we have to do that really, really well. It’s not just about having the product for sale, there’s a huge service component that goes with that. When a consumer buys a tennis racket online, they’re expecting that it’s going to be strong as they want it to be strong. They’re expecting to receive it in 48 hours. They’re expecting to be able to talk to a knowledgeable person on the other end, whether it’s a chat room online or on the phone, that can help them through that process.

We’re not an item merchant, it’s a true service. I would say a year or two ago when we ran an ad somewhere and it said, “Buy now”, immediately I had retailers calling me livid that Wilson was going direct to consumer. The number of conversations we had to have to, “Calm down, calm down. We’re not trying to steal your cheese. We’re trying to provide a service to the athletes and the consumers that are out there.” I think we found a middle ground on how we can work together. We now co-invest with some of our online partners in our marketing campaigns. We truly have the same goal, we want to get the right piece of Wilson equipment in this case into the right hands of the consumer and have that journey be a productive one for the consumer. We’re combining forces on a lot of those things now.

Knox: One of the other things technology creates is new competition in emergent brands. How do you think about emerging brands and the opportunities they see in the market?

Schlegel: I would say this is our biggest challenge right now. Each time my general manager and I get together, one of the questions that we bounce around the room is, “If we were just stating a racket brand today, what would that look like? Without the preconceived notions, or barrier, or constructs that exist for our brand and our distribution channels today, what would that look like? How do we evolve to that? How do we introduce pieces of that?”

It’s not going to be student body and we suddenly act as the new entrant, but how can we borrow some of those concepts? We took our entire leadership team last year to Silicon Valley and we’ve done something similar this year in Chicago, where we exposed ourselves to a curated list of startups that are disrupting other industries. How do we learn from those?

We know that to be a little bit better than Head or Prince at what the industry demands today, will not mean that we’re around five years from now, ten years from now. A lot of it is about this back-to-back question of, “If we were just starting, what would this company look like? What would distribution look like? What would the organization structure look like?”

Knox: In your time at Wilson and Slugger, you’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the most historical brands literally in sports, if not the world. How do you take that heritage and respect the past, but also use it to build upon the future and not let it be an anchor that ties you down?

Schlegel: I would say this is a really fun challenge for us right now. When I got to Louisville Slugger, there’s tons of history there and it’s incredible. I think we were probably relying a little too much on the history being the benefit; the reason for buying the product was because Babe Ruth, and Hank Aaron, and Ken Griffey Jr used it over time. That’s not necessarily who the 18 year old consumer is influenced by today.

It is a delicate balance. Ironically, Wilson’s been around 104 years and it’s the youngest company I’ve worked for, the youngest brand I’ve worked on. A lot of what we’re looking back at right now is: what got us to today and how do we take those things that got us to today and celebrate those things without using them as a crutch, without using them as the reason for buying the product?

We made a series of decisions over 104 years, a series of innovations and launches, a culture that we’ve built up over time. How do we celebrate those things and acknowledge those things, but use it as a way to communicate the credibility of what we’re doing today?

Knox: What do you see as the biggest opportunities for the next five years as you think about yourself as a leader, your business, and just the business community as a whole?

Schlegel: I watched a keynote presentation recently that was about the age of disruption being changed to the age of bravery. I would say, “Am I brave enough?” That’s one of the things that I want to challenge myself with I would say on and off the court certainly, but in the office especially. We know that this industry is changing. We know that we need to change because the industry is changing. Are we willing to do those things? There’s every reason in the world not to change how we distribute product, how we use influencers. The age old, “Federer and Serena are amazing.” They’re not going to play forever. As much as we’d like to believe it, there’s probably not a Federer and Serena coming right behind them. They’re one of a kind.

Are we brave enough to change the way we think about the tour, and the role of tour, and our athletes? Are we brave enough to think differently about how we engage with our markets around the world and it not be a western model that we apply everywhere else? The word keeps coming back to me. Are we brave enough to make the change?

