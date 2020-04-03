How Bandier’s Focus On E-Commerce And IPO Launch Came At The Right Time

Jennifer Bandier

The retail climate is spiraling. With the coronavirus outbreak taking a hold of the zeitgeist, federal and local authorities are encouraging the population to self-quarantine so as to reduce the spread of the pervasive disease. This has led to the ever-crucial foot traffic that many rely on to sustain their businesses to become virtually non-existent. As a result, doors have closed and employees have been laid off or furloughed. The only avenue that nonessential companies have to garner sales is online. Fortunately for Bandier, increasing its e-commerce platform was part of its 2020 strategy.

It was 2014 when Jennifer Bandier decided to create a company that melded fashion and fitness seamlessly. She spent the bulk of her career in the music industry, discovering and managing talents, including R&B group TLC. But after a rock climbing accident that left her housebound and wearing leggings throughout the day, she acquired an affinity for activewear. Not only that, but she started seeing other women form a community around exercise and wellness centers. They took pride in their appearance, wanting pieces that performed but looked good, too. And with a plethora of brands—i.e., Fabletics, Lululemon, and Tory Sport—that catered to this category springing forward, Bandier saw the perfect opportunity to bring them together in a single space.

The company placed a great emphasis on experiential retail, opening up a number of expansive stores that provided workout classes and coffee bars at fashionable locations. Boutique fitness became its calling card, and the affluent came flocking. Over the years, however, online sales rose steadily, eventually netting 50 percent of the firm’s overall profits. And to keep up the momentum, Bandier decided to give its website a refresh, which coincided with the launch of In Pursuit Of (IPO), a campaign that aims to spread the message of keeping healthy and staying active.

This pivot to digital, to be sure, came at the right time. Bandier had to close its seven store locations as the concerns over COVID-19 became insurmountable. Still, the spread of the pandemic illness didn’t stop the company from doing what it does best, which is fostering a sense of community around exercise.

Starting in March, it brought top-notch instructors right to its clients’ doorsteps, transitioning its workout studio, dubbed Studio B, to its Instagram account. And the tactic has helped its bottom line. The firm now reports a 50 percent spike in the sale of sweats, which accounts for 20 percent of its business. So, while others are closing shop, leaving employees by the wayside, Bandier has retained a 100 percent of its workforce. Indeed, the only spiraling it’s doing is on a yoga mat.

Before the news of the coronavirus in New York, Bandier chatted about her company’s online initiatives and if an actual I.P.O is in the cards.

Barry Samaha: How did all your experience help you start Bandier?

Jennifer Bandier: After leaving the music industry, I launched a small business around a technology-based custom product. We found a lot of initial success and were even picked up by QVC but ultimately ran into production challenges that kept us from continuing. I was a sponge through all of it and applied all of my accumulated experience to launching Bandier. Ultimately, learning to trust my intuition was perhaps the greatest lesson of all.

Samaha: How did you raise the funds to start this business? And what was the selling point to investors?

Bandier: It wasn’t easy. I believed in the concept of Bandier from the beginning but at the same time I was hearing from friends and family that it was a terrible idea. However, when I called Jayne Harkness, founder of Barney’s Co-op and former SVP of Calvin Klein, with the idea, she immediately grasped the vision and signed on and the first Bandier store opened nine months later, in 2014, in Southhampton, New York.

Samaha: Why did you think combining fashion and fitness was a good idea in 2014?

Bandier: Our vision for Bandier has always been to be the premier multi-channel platform for an active woman who loves fashion, fitness, and wellness. I knew even in 2014 that these things were linked. Women were working out and enjoying wellness activities as a normal part of their life with friends, and wanted to look and feel their best while doing it.

Samaha: With many headlines at the time heralding digital-first initiatives, why didn’t Bandier follow suit?

Bandier: We believed in experiential retail. Delivering an intimate shopping experience while fostering a community was important to us and something that just couldn’t be achieved digitally, at least initially.

Samaha: What did the brand do to woo customers? What was the message Bandier was spreading that set it apart from other retailers that sold athleisure?

Bandier: Instead of having piecemeal leggings, shoes, and sports bras, we took an expertly curated approach to our assortment. We selected the best on-trend items from the top brands, and being able to merchandise them all together has made all the difference. We’ve also always placed a big emphasis on creating a community, whether with Studio B or various IRL events we’ve hosted and attended. I think women naturally gravitated towards that.

Samaha: How does your team go about buying inventory? What are the key characteristics they are looking for?

Bandier: We’re looking for pieces that are fashion forward, but first and foremost, they need to be functional. Can we run to the grocery store to barre class and then out to lunch with friends? Does the design, color scheme, and product feel current? Do we have a balanced mix of everyday elevated basics with more luxurious fashion forward items? These, among others, are always our top questions.

Samaha: How does your freestanding stores reflect or enhance the products?

Bandier: We aimed to create environments that brought our core pillars—fashion, fitness, and wellness—to life. Beyond the curation of elevated active fashion in all of our locations, customers at the Los Angeles flagship can enjoy workouts from Studio B, a fitness studio that started in New York as a way to foster a community around the brand, coffee from Dose Cafe, and a variety of wellness products to enhance the overall lifestyle of Bandier. In New York, continuing to build out and diversify our sneaker offerings has been another key priority. We’ve dedicated an entire floor to footwear in Los Angeles. We’ll continue to take the brand in interesting new directions and expand into new categories to meet the demands of our customers.

Samaha: With the focus for so long on the experiential components of the stores, what was the reason for pivoting to your website? And why is now the right time to invest in it?

Bandier: Our business has historically been divided equally between 50 percent in-store and 50 percent e-commerce sales. Of course, the modern consumer is buying more and more online, and that’s also often the first point of contact with a current or potential customer. It’s important to have Bandier.com accurately reflect what we stand for, now more than ever.

Samaha: How are you designing the website to enhance the customer experience?

Bandier: We’ve put a lot of work into delivering an exceptional digital shopping experience for our customers. Understanding that best in class curation is at the core of Bandier, we introduced enhanced product edits with beautiful imagery for a more editorial feeling as well as expertly curated kits to include buildable sets, including basics and luxe essentials at different price points. We’ve also added real-size imagery to our product landing pages to give a more detailed view of garments on varying body types.

Samaha: How are you looking to grow your business with this refresh to your e-commerce platform?

Bandier: As I mentioned, our business has historically been split 50/50 when it comes to online versus in-store. With the refresh, we want to make it as easy as possible to shop at home, and now that’s more important than ever before. With the addition of payment plans and kits specifically, I think we’ll attract more first-time buyers who appreciate the ease of purchase.

Samaha: You’re tying this relaunch with a campaign called In Pursuit Of. What are you trying to convey with this message, and do you really think consumers will buy into it?

Bandier: At Bandier, we’re always focused on pushing ourselves getting better—whether that’s in your personal life as a wife, mother, friend and family member, professionally at work, or athletically through your own workout or wellness journey. No matter the goal, we’re always in pursuit of something, and we’d like to take time to celebrate that. We hope consumers will feel the same way, and embrace the journey of being in pursuit of something right along with us.

Samaha: Do you think you would ever file an actual I.P.O.?

Bandier: Never say never.

