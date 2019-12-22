How Borussia Dortmund Harnessed Virtual Advertising To Target Non-Traditional Markets

Dortmund’s LED advertising show one set of advertisements in the stadium and for international … [+] television views another – by region.

Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

The Bundesliga has long been a place for innovation, from the introduction of Spidercams 10 years before European counterparts, to the streaming of fixtures across Facebook.

When it comes to pushing the technological boundaries, Germany’s DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga is at the fore of future pursuits.

“Sensible innovation is one of the core pillars of everything we strive for” Christian Seifert, CEO of the DFL said recently in an October report.

“Today the Bundesliga is one of the most innovative and technologically advanced sports leagues in the world.”

“It is not just the players and the football itself that make the beautiful game so attractive, but also the highest possible standards of sports technology,” Seifert added.

DFL CEO Christian Seifert has spoken on the innovations the Bundesliga strives to be at the fore of. … [+]

Bongarts/Getty Images

One such technological avenue has been in full operation at Borussia Dortmund since August 2018.

Installed midway through the season before, for testing – once live, it was to have an immediate effect.

Dortmund were the first club to make use of cutting-edge technology allowing for virtual advertising across the globe, without the creation of additional advertising space at Signal Iduna Park – the club’s home stadium.

The technology underwent a two-year tender and design process, with Finnish company Supponor eventually winning the contract to supply specialist advertising hoardings.

Test day came on February 26, 2018 – Borussia Dortmund hosted Augsburg, international viewers all saw the same fixture, but not the same pictures.

Virtual advertising had been seen in the Bundesliga for the very first time, fast forward six months and it was to become a regular occurrence.

The opening game of the 2018/19 season saw Dortmund sweep aside RB Leipzig, 4-1 the eventual scoreline.

The hosts had succumbed to one of the earliest of goals against, Jean-Kevin Augustin breaching die Schwarzgelben’s net after just 31 seconds.

An example of virtual advertising in operation at the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Dortmund.

Appario Global Solutions / Borussia Dortmund

While a comeback script was played out on the field, targeted advertising was taking place just off it – and viewers were unaware that what they saw was geo-locked.

Prior to the start of the season, Dortmund had undertaken a tour of the United States as part of the International Champions Cup, a preseason competition for the world’s most prestigious sides.

The club visited Chicago, Charlotte and Pittsburgh, playing matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Benfica.

With the advertising technology, they displayed a message of thanks to the club’s American supporters.

It was a move that was warmly welcomed, but crucially only those viewing the broadcast via Fox Sports, the US rights holder, could see the message.

Dortmund and its marketing partner Lagardère Sports, now had the capability to speak to four continents simultaneously, all through the pitch-side LED monitors.

While messages of thanks go down well with supporters, football has the ability to reach a large audience for sponsors, and this is a marketing tool the club now seeks to exploit.

“The trend is towards precisely tailored advertising, geared to markets in the respective countries – to the target groups and their consumer’s behaviour” Christian Kothe, Sales Manager at Lagardère Sports, explains.

“We can win new international partners who do not market their products in Germany, but who have a sports-relevant target group.”

“Also those who wish to make use of the large audience figures that Bundesliga and Dortmund matches generate in their target markets,” Kothe added.

Signal Iduna Park’s LED hoardings fire up for a test prior to the fixture versus RB Leipzig in … [+] August 2019.

Bongarts/Getty Images

This new market reach was highlighted further just over 12 months ago, as Dortmund hosted Bayern Munich in the ‘Klassiker’ – Germany’s biggest football fixture broadcast to over 200 different global territories.

One such recipient of the game was China, crucially for this market was the upcoming shopping phenomenon known as ‘Single’s Day’, similar in nature to ‘Black Friday’ it has the capacity to drive high retail sales.

The isolation of the Chinese market by geo-locked advertising saw three of Dortmund’s partners achieve significant boots in sales.

Alibaba, China’s largest online retailer generated an eye-watering $38.4 billion this year on Singles Day, figures released last week show – it is not a retail event to disregard.

A year on from the Bayern fixture, it is this targeting that has allowed Dortmund to generate a significant level of additional income to date.

Opening their reach to non-traditional (or German) sports advertisers has certainly paid off.

How the move affects the club in Deloitte’s 2020 Football Money League – released in eight weeks – will be interesting viewing.

Commercial revenue had seen a decline in 2019’s report, an area of significant growth for the club in recent years.

