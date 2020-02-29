Home Business How Businesses Could Potentially Use LinkedIn’s Upcoming Stories Feature
How Businesses Could Potentially Use LinkedIn’s Upcoming Stories Feature

written by Forbes February 29, 2020
LinkedIn is testing a Snapchat-like feature for companies and individuals to highlight their day-to-day work environments.

AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday, LinkedIn announced internal testing of a Snapchat-like feature called LinkedIn Stories, where users and businesses can share “ephemeral and light” content to their accounts during their workday.

The company is currently testing the product internally with a roll out to members “in the coming months,” according to Pete Davies, the head of content products at LinkedIn. The rumors of a Snapchat-like feature coming to the professional social media platform dates back to 2018, but for whatever reason, it fizzled out, until now.

“We’ve learned so much already about the unique possibilities of Stories in a professional context,” Davies wrote in a LinkedIn blog. “For example, the sequencing of the Stories format is great for sharing key moments from work events, the full-screen narrative style makes it easy to share tips and tricks that help us work smarter, and the way Stories opens up new messaging threads makes it easier for someone to say, ‘and by the way… I noticed you know Linda, could you introduce me?’”

Companies may be able to use the feature as well.

With this potential, companies will be able to share day-to-day insights to their workdays, live coverage of events, and other highlights to give followers insight into their work culture.

At the end of the post, Davies asked users their thoughts on the potential of the new feature, and while more than 500 people liked and reacted to the post, skeptics remained.

“Ephemeral content is only well suited on personal social platforms where entertainment is the main driver to tell short and fast pace stories that are relevant in a certain time frame,” social media specialist Ali Uzun wrote in the comments. “So please let’s keep social platforms unique and original instead of copying formats from other social platforms go drive engagement just for the sake of it.”

Along with suggestions for the feature, including limited story lengths, allowing captions in the story, ability to tag others and integrate messages into the stories.

“I have mixed feelings seeing LinkedIn being maybe too close to being ‘Facebook-ish,’ but this would be a whole new level” Adam Zbiejczuk wrote in the comments. “I do not like /  create / consume stories on ANY social media platform. I value LinkedIn for its more in-depth information, which is relevant, requires more attention and gives more value.”

Source

