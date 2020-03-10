How Candi Carpenter And Brandi Carlile Created The First-Ever Facebook Portal-Produced Song: A Dolly Parton Cover

Candi Carpenter and Brandi Carlile collaborating via Facebook Portal

David Goldhahn/Marbaloo Marketing

“Hey Portal, help me produce a Dolly Parton song.”

The relationship between technology and music over the past two decades has been a complex one. From the proliferation of accessible creation tools to the shift to a streaming economy, it is no exaggeration to say that technology has altered the face of the music industry.

In 2003, The Postal Service’s album Give Up garnered attention in part from the method by which it was created—through band-members Ben Gibbard and Jimmy Tamborello (who lived in Seattle and Los Angeles, respectively) working remotely by sending instrumentals and vocals to each other digitally.

Now comes a new historic first: a song produced via Facebook’s smart display and camera, Portal. Where Give Up was novel in its asynchronous collaboration outside of a studio context, “Little Sparrow,” a Dolly Parton cover sung by Candi Carpenter and produced by Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile, sets a new precedent for remote digital collaboration in the studio—and in real time.

How “Little Sparrow” Came Together

Dolly Parton is many things: a writer, a singer, an entrepreneur—and she’s also the link between Carlile and Carpenter, who both cite her as a major creative influence. On the strength of Carpenter’s demos, Carlile agreed to produce a full-length record with her.

“I was first introduced to Candi through the one and only Dolly Parton,” Carlile said in an interview with the author. “Candi has a story to tell and a voice that is honestly out of this world.”

Last year, the two worked together at Southern Ground Studio to produce two songs: “The Astronaut,” which was released in July 2019, and another called “Fancy Floors,” which will release later this year.

Then, Carpenter was asked to perform on Dolly Parton’s 50th Anniversary celebration at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for NBC—which was where Carpenter planned to perform “Little Sparrow” for the first time with Parton’s blessing.

“My team realized we wanted to record [the single] and release it with the special,” Carpenter said in an interview with the author. “Brandi was in Seattle spending time with her family, and she’s producing the full-length record with me, so we wanted to make sure she could also produce ‘Little Sparrow.’”

With Carlile at her home in Seattle, time demands about the opportunity to explore remote collaboration options. In conversation between the teams, Portal emerged as a possible option—though neither were certain the process would be able to replicate the experience of being in the studio together.

“It’s honestly unusual to create a track when a producer isn’t able to be in the room,” Carpenter said. “Part of what makes collaboration special is that human connection. When that’s missing, the recording process can lose something important.”

A Portal into The Studio

Traditionally, video chat formats are static and low-resolution, dependent on stock computer webcams—which is fine for a casual chat, but can be a major detractor from entering the mental space needed to create art. The first thing Carpenter noted was about Portal was its camera and display fidelity, which helped elevate the intimacy of the experience.

“Portal felt very personal; it felt like Brandi was in the room with me…even though we were 2,000 miles apart,” Carpenter said. “The picture quality is so clear that it’s almost cinematic. It feels like you’re sitting at home with your friend—I’m really not just saying that. I didn’t feel like we were missing anything.”

Candi Carpenter in the studio in Nashville, TN during the recording of “Little Sparrow.”

DAVID GOLDHAHN/MARBALOO MARKETING

Portal’s “smart” follow feature, which uses artificial intelligence to track who is speaking and focus on them, helped the singer, band-members, and producer drop in naturally without feeling hindered by the constraints of the technology.

“It allowed myself, Candi and everyone else involved to feel completely connected,” Carlile said. “The camera follows you moving around the room, so in a lot of ways I felt like I was still in the same room [with Carpenter]. I was able to direct the process with ease, and the technology didn’t take away from any of the creativity.”

The audio quality also allowed Carlile to provide Carpenter and other band members feedback in real time. For its part, the Portal team at Facebook is excited by the prospects of this type of collaboration, which is a powerful use case for both the hard- and software features of the device.

“We’re so inspired by the way Brandi and Candi were able to use their devices to produce ‘Little Sparrow’ from different cities,” said Ryan Cairns, who leads the Portal team at Facebook, in an interview with the author. “Portal’s Smart Camera and Smart Sound made it possible for them to collaborate in real-time…the way that Smart Camera pans and zooms to effortlessly follow the action and Smart Sound keeps audio perfectly in sync, was of course critical for this creative process.”

Carlile responding to Carpenter during the “Little Sparrow” recording session.

DAVID GOLDHAHN/MARBALOO MARKETING

The real test of this type of collaboration, though, is whether the artists involved see it as something that can transcend an experiment and become a regular part of their practice.

“I would love to use the Portal again, as it allowed for a seamless session and alleviated some of the stress of scheduling and travel,” Carlile said. “Plus, I think the completed song proves it can work.”

Carlile also noted that some of the constraints of remote collaboration might lead to happy creative accidents.

“One thing I noticed and loved about it is that producing a project through the Portal causes everyone to gather around and listen closely,” Carlile said. “I appreciated the undivided attention during pivotal moments. It was pretty efficient. We cut that song in under a day.”

In an era when time is a precious commodity, and among a community where travel is commonplace, remote collaborations like this one become crucial for balancing studio creation and live performance—and allow artists to collaborate regardless of present situation.

“I’d recommend this approach to artists of all genres,” Carpenter said. “We often have more deadlines than we have time to travel and work, and technology is evolving to help us solve the time deficit. ‘Little Sparrow’ is one of my favorite recordings I’ve ever been part of, so I don’t think anything was lost in translation. The recording process still felt just as genuine, and at the end of the day what matters the most to me is honesty.”

Dolly Parton, Empowerment, and Inclusion

Dolly Parton stands as a symbol for American women not just in Country music, but in the larger cultural landscape—as evinced by the breakout success of last year’s Dolly Parton’s America podcast. On a personal level, Parton was an inspiration for Carpenter to follow her dreams

“When I was a little girl, Dolly inspired me to become a songwriter, and I look up to her as a role model in business as well as in music,” Carpenter said. “Her support of my music and songwriting is life-affirming. I’m thankful to know my hero, and call her a friend.”

Meanwhile, recent events indicate that the industry still has a long way to go to become an equitable landscape for artists who aren’t white men. On Jan. 20, Kasey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini publicly critiqued the Country radio establishment when its unspoken rule to not play two female singers back-to-back surfaced.

While these new spotlights on deep-seated sexism are vital for the industry to progress, Carpenter and Carlile also want to address this issue in a simpler way: by supporting each other.

“Brandi Carlile has done so much to uplift and empower women in the music industry,” Carpenter said. “She uses the success she’s earned to support other artists, and her insight and creative voice have really helped me reconnect with my own.”

For Carlile, this is about using her position of power to address some of the problems that have been baked into culture writ large—with the Country/Americana genre in the music industry as the lens.

“It’s not just in the music industry,” Carlile said. “We need to support each other everywhere, making a conscious decision not to compete with each other and instead to embrace one another’s achievements. The belief that there are only a few spaces for women to succeed is rooted in truth and a centuries-old injustice.”

And this isn’t, she emphasizes, about political posturing. Inclusion is a vital aspect of any industry, but particularly within an art form (and genre) that becomes part of the backbone of storytelling in American culture—of which Parton is resounding proof.

“Songwriters are writing and communicating the story of America and it lasts for generations,” Carlile said. “The other half of the human race deserves its story being told through music too.”

By embracing new technologies as part of their practice, Carlile and Carpenter buck regressive stereotypes around women and Country music—and in so doing offer a glimpse of the collaborative process in the 2020s and beyond.

Carlile will be on tour in Australia and New Zealand in April before returning to North America in the summer. Carpenter will be touring the United Kingdom with the songwriting collective Song Suffragettes, before touring in North America.

Source