How CEOs Are Communicating To Consumers During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

© 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

As an academic, I’m currently working on a project that is focused on understanding how companies, CEOs, and marketers manage brand crises (the research is in collaboration with Ali Besharat, University of Denver, and Saim Kashmiri, University of Mississippi). There are a number of different types of brand crises—from product harm to bankruptcy to values-related crises—and examples include the BP oil spill, Samsung exploding phones, and Toyota acceleration crisis.

While I’m focused on brand crises, it’s interesting to understand how firm leaders manage through any type of crisis. Some manage better than others. Over the past week, there have been a number of CEOs (and other firm leaders) communicating directly with consumers about steps that they are taking to protect employees, consumers, and other key stakeholders. In some instances, how the communications are written are firmly in sync with the brand and reinforce key brand attributes. Below, I provide four examples, from different industries, of how firms are communicating with consumers and some early observations.

Overall Observations.

What you will notice from the below firm communications is that there is a common theme among all—increased cleaning and sanitization efforts. However, in addition to communication regarding heightened cleanliness standards, there are three key observations about other steps being taken:

1) New innovations being developed to adapt to the outbreak (e.g., Panera Bread and “contactless delivery”),

2) Flexibility to improve the consumer’s experience (e.g., Hilton’s relaxing of rules regarding status, points expiration, etc.),

3) Services that help provide medical care in a social distancing environment (e.g., CVS’s 24/7, 365 days a year, $59 per visit, 20 minute wait video chat), and

4) Messages that reinforce the central values of the brand (e.g., Hallmark’s emphasis on reminding consumers to stay connected during this period of isolation).

Hallmark Email.

I share the following complete email because while much communication from firms is centered on how they are increasing the cleaning standards of their establishments, Hallmark’s CEO communicated in a way that would be expected of Hallmark. Notice the third paragraph which is focused on maintaining close connections with family and loved ones. This is advice I haven’t seen in any other email. But yet this advice is directly connected to the Hallmark brand’s unique positioning — about bringing people together and strengthening relationships.

“At Hallmark, we recognize the role we play in your relationships and your lives. The health and well-being of our employees and our customers are our top priority. As the situation around coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, I want to take a moment and share an update.

Hallmark set up a task force several weeks ago that continues to monitor the situation. We are tracking the information provided by public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). Utilizing their guidance, we are taking precautions to protect our employees and our customers. We are temporarily closing our Crayola Experience locations nationwide. Some of our independent retailers who own and operate Hallmark stores in our retail network have also temporarily closed their locations. This is a rapidly-changing situation that is impacting countries, states and cities differently. Our teams are making decisions based on the most recent information provided by the CDC, WHO, and local public health agencies and government officials, while keeping the health and safety of our employees and customers in mind.

We understand many of you may be feeling isolated as public health officials encourage us to distance ourselves from others and community events are canceled. I encourage you to continue to find ways to connect with your loved ones during this time. Make a phone call, video chat with a friend, send a handwritten note in the mail, spend time with your child doing art projects, enjoy a movie night in with your family. Emotional wellness is just as important as physical well-being. As you take precautions to keep your family physically healthy, don’t forget to take a moment for yourself.

Hallmark is committed to helping you live a caring and connected life filled with meaningful moments, and we are here for you during the good times and tough times. If you need to reach us, please call 1-800-HALLMARK or visit care.hallmark.com, and our team members will help you.

Thank you for your patience and understanding,

Mike Perry, CEO Hallmark.”

Panera Bread Email.

The following email represents the most common type of communication — that which is is focused on sanitization efforts. However, I highlight one of the bullet points below because it illuminates how companies are quickly adapting to a new normal by identifying innovative new solutions to cope with the outbreak. In this case, Panera Bread is working on “contactless delivery”.

“ Our Panera Family is just that—a family made up of associates, guests and the communities we serve. The health, safety and overall wellbeing of our family, and yours, is always our top priority.

With this in mind, we have been closely monitoring the rapidly-changing situation around COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus), responding to new information as it arises and preparing for all possible scenarios, with the goal of continuing to safely serve you in our bakery‑cafes.

In addition to following the guidance provided by the CDC , WHO and local health departments, we are regularly consulting top medical experts as we implement our response. Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the following steps beyond our usual high standards:We prepared our associates and re-emphasized existing sanitation and illness policies, including frequent and proper handwashing, and our practices regarding wearing and changing of gloves.

, and local health departments, we are regularly consulting top medical experts as we implement our response. Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the following steps beyond our usual high standards:We prepared our associates and re-emphasized existing sanitation and illness policies, including frequent and proper handwashing, and our practices regarding wearing and changing of gloves. We have implemented enhanced protocols for cleaning and sanitizing our bakery-cafes, including cleaning more frequently and adding additional cleanings with peroxide solution in high-touchpoint locations.

We’ve emphasized what associates can do to keep themselves and others safe, including not touching one’s face, and staying home if sick.

We have developed enhanced procedures to assess our associates’ fitness to return to work, risk of exposure after all personal travel, and have restricted air and rail travel.

Be assured we will do everything we can to continue to serve our guests safely and will continue to closely follow the guidance of the CDC and local health officials. We are also in the process of implementing additional measures, including:Adding hand sanitizer stands in all of our bakery-cafes, to be installed as they arrive over the coming weeks.

Adding antimicrobial covers for our Fast Lane Kiosks, to be installed as soon as they arrive.

Modifying operations when needed to be able to continue to serve you. At times, this may mean we limit our service to Rapid Pick-Up® , Delivery or Drive-Thru only.

, or Drive-Thru only. Implementing contactless delivery: we will update you on this channel in the near future.

We also have procedures in place to temporarily close Panera bakery-cafes for deep cleanings if required to protect the safety of our customers and associates. We will always follow the guidance of local health officials as we continue to manage this community by community.

Finally, we are focused on making sure our associates can put their health first and foremost as we face this situation together. We are implementing an emergency PTO policy which will help ensure that our associates are able to stay home if they are sick or diagnosed with COVID-19. We will be updating our website with additional details on this policy in the coming days.

We are working tirelessly to do what’s best for everyone who visits and works in our bakery-cafes. We are proud to be your second home, and look forward to seeing you again soon.

Warm Regards, Niren Chaudhary, CEO”

Hilton Email.

Hilton’s email, in addition to providing insight on how they plan to increase cleanliness efforts, also provides information on how they are increasing travel flexibility. Interestingly, Hilton’s CEO goes beyond cleaning standards to explain how he/the firm wants to protect loyal consumers and offers details on how they will manage point expiration and status.

“In these uncertain times, I wanted to reach out to you personally about what we are doing here at Hilton to support you and your travel plans. As the situation around novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, we are doing everything we can to ensure your travel safety and provide maximum flexibility.

Your Travel Safety

As it has always been, the safety and security of our guests and team members remains our highest priority. We take great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene. In response to the coronavirus, we have taken additional measures developed in consultation with global and local public health authorities (including the WHO and CDC) to make our cleaning and hygiene protocols even more rigorous:

Our hotel teams are receiving ongoing briefings and enhanced operating protocols.

We have increased the frequency of cleaning our public areas (including lobbies, elevators, door handles, public bathrooms, etc.) and have continued the use of hospital-grade disinfectant.

We will continue to adjust food and beverage service in accordance with current food safety recommendations.

We have increased the deployment of antibacterial hand sanitizers.

We have activated our regional and global response teams to provide around-the-clock assistance to our hotels and are prepared to act swiftly should we be alerted to a case of coronavirus at one of our properties.

Your Travel Flexibility

We remain committed to offering you flexible booking options. Given these unique circumstances we are making additional adjustments to our individual booking policies to give you extra peace of mind:

Government Restrictions. In regions affected by government-issued travel restrictions, we will continue to waive change fees or offer full refunds. Please click here for the latest information on our travel waivers.

In regions affected by government-issued travel restrictions, we will continue to waive change fees or offer full refunds. Please for the latest information on our travel waivers. Existing Reservations. All reservations – even those described as “non-cancellable” (“Advanced Purchase”) – that are scheduled for arrival before April 30, 2020, can be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival.

All reservations – even those described as “non-cancellable” (“Advanced Purchase”) – that are scheduled for arrival before April 30, 2020, can be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival. New Reservations. Any reservation you make – even those described as “non-cancellable” (“Advanced Purchase”) – that are booked between today and April 30, 2020, for any future arrival date, can be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival.

If you need to adjust reservations made via the Hilton website, app or call center, please contact the Hilton Guest Assistance team. If you need to adjust reservations made through another travel site, please contact them for assistance.

Your Points and Status

We know that earning Hilton Honors Points and Status is an important way we show appreciation. We also know the current travel environment may limit your ability to stay with us.

We will pause the expiration of all points scheduled to expire between now and May 31, 2020.

We will make updates to the requirements for earning tier status for 2021. Since the situation is still evolving, it is too early to make and announce specific changes. We are committed to sharing details as soon as possible.

At Hilton, we believe it is in challenging times like these that the power of hospitality is needed most of all. Whether you are traveling now or in the future, our team members are ready to welcome you with the Hilton hospitality you’ve come to expect.

Chris Nassetta

President & CEO, Hilton”

CVS Email.

The following is a truncated version of an email that CVS sent. What you will notice is that it includes: 1) links to stay educated (information about coronavirus), and 2) how CVS can help through free delivery on prescriptions, video chats with health experts, and the flu shot. In an earlier email, CVS focused on their 24/7 video chat access ($59/call) to receive medical care (average wait time 20 minutes — see here for more information). In this case, CVS, as a vital provider during this crisis, is providing education and solutions regarding how to get care without leaving home.

CVS Email

CVS

Join the Discussion: @KimWhitler

Source