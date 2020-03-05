How Disney Is Reinventing 3D In Its Theme Parks

Disney’s latest attraction puts guests in the middle of a cartoon

Disney Parks and Kent Phillips, photographer

Additonal reporting by Caroline Reid

Disney’s theme parks are famous for being cutting-edge. From trackless ride vehicles to Audio-Animatronics, the Mouse is a master of using technology to give guests the impression they have stepped inside its stories. Today it swung open the doors to its latest attraction which isn’t just more immersive than its predecessors, it’s a whole new world.

Just ten years ago 3D was being hailed as one of the most exciting developments in the history of cinema. Although the technology had been around for decades, it was hampered by relying on glasses which usually had red and blue lenses.

Footage from two slightly different angles was shown at the same time with one having a blue tint and the other looking largely red. Provided that viewers kept their heads level their left and right eyes could see the different angles which created the impression of depth. The dependence on different colors limited the popularity of 3D but digital development of movies changed all that.

Instead of using colors to direct slightly different images to the left and right eyes, computers now separate the components and special lenses ensure that they are seen by the correct eye. This means that the footage doesn’t need to have an obtrusive color scheme but it still creates the impression of depth. The effect isn’t lost if the viewers tilt their heads and this flexibility helped to fuel a renaissance in 3D.

Before Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing movie of all time last year, the title was held for a decade by James Cameron’s sci-fi flick Avatar. In 2009 it soared to a box office of $2.7 billion fueled by 3D. Avatar’s seemingly endless vistas and creatures which seemed to stick out of the screen made it the perfect showcase for the new technology which soon became commonplace in cinemas.

Buoyed by this success, television manufacturers began rolling out 3D-ready models but the boom in the theaters didn’t make it to the living room. This was largely due to the cost of the new equipment and the viewers needing to remember to put on the glasses.

Glasses-free TVs were launched but also failed to get traction as the 3D effect can usually only be seen if viewers remain in certain positions. Manufacturers have yet to hit upon the holy grail of immersing viewers in the action without 3D glasses but this is precisely the spell that Disney has cast.

Disney’s theme parks have broken new ground in 3D since the early 1980s when the studio developed a camera which allowed the amount of depth to be adjusted during the shot. It was used to film a number of short movies which were shown in its parks and were synchronized to in-theater effects such as smoke, water and moving seats. One of them, Muppet*Vision 3D, even features Audio-Animatronics figures and live action characters in the theater who interact with the events on-screen.

It still plays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a theme park in Orlando which immerses guests in real-life worlds from the Mouse’s catalogue of classic movies. In light of this remit it’s fitting that the park is now home to an attraction which puts guests in the middle of the action like never before.

The park’s central icon is a replica of Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre which hosted premières of some of Disney’s most beloved movies such as Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book. Like its counterpart in California, it has a pagoda-like entrance with rows of celebrity hand-prints on the paving stones in front. The big difference is what lies behind it.

Instead of being home to a cinema, the theme park version of the Chinese Theatre is actually the façade of an attraction. This originally took guests past scenes from movies with Audio-Animatronics figures instead of actors but it closed its doors in 2017 to make way for the first ever ride-through attraction based on Mickey himself.

Called Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, it is themed to the Mickey Mouse animated shorts which have been playing on the Disney Channel since 2013 and are famous for their bold lines and vivid colors. It influenced the direction of the attraction right from the start according to Kevin Rafferty, executive creative director for Imagineering, the Disney division which develops its cutting-edge theme park attractions.

“What really drove it is the actual design of the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts. They are set in such a flat world, with flat backgrounds and very flat characters with black lines. What we do at Imagineering is we create dimensional, immersive all around you experiences so the challenge was bringing all that to life.”

It starts in the queue which winds through the inside of the theater with its deep red carpets, gold railings, ornate oriental lanterns hanging from the rafters and Art Deco tapestries on the walls. Guests are led into a screening room to see an original Mickey short called Perfect Picnic which culminates in an explosion on the screen. Then, in a burst of smoke, an actual hole appears in the screen leading to the ride itself. Blurring the boundary between the furnishings and fantasy, the edges of the screen around the gaping hole even appear to be curled and frayed from the blast.

Guests are surrounded by an animated world in Runaway Railway

Disney Parks and Kent Phillips, photographer

Guests sit in a train of trackless vehicles which weave through elaborate sets and move in time to the action on giant screens along the way. Rafferty calls the experience 2.5D as Disney has developed new technologies that turn the flat world of a colorful cartoon short into a “dimensional display of amazingness.”

He explains that “there are a lot of layers going on so some scenes may appear flat but when you arrive at them they become very dimensional. It works wonderfully.” Pin-sharp layered screens and backdrops with projections on them change in the blink of an eye and take riders on a journey through the madcap situations Mickey finds himself in during the shorts. Pulling it off took every trick in Disney’s spell book.

“We have all kinds of new technology, theatrical tricks and scenic illusions,” says Rafferty. “There are lots of scenic illusions so it’s very theatrical, very filled with surprises and lots of point-of-view kinds of effects that bring the characters to life. It’s really interesting because you see them in the shorts as being very flat but in this world they are right there with you.”

It is a spellbinding effect as Rafferty says that “our design challenge was to answer the question of what it would look like if I stepped into that cartoon short. We arrived at that so it’s very believable.”

He adds that “we could have done it with 3D glasses but because the whole world is so rich around you we wanted you to experience everything and create the illusion of 3D. There’s nothing actually wrong with 3D glasses but at Imagineering we love to do new things and do theatrical presentations in different ways and we really love the challenge of creating something.”

It has enchanted the leading theme park writers. Gabrielle Russon described it as “visually stunning” whilst Brady MacDonald added that “there’s so much to see in the new attraction that riders will have to ride Runaway Railway dozens of times to catch everything in the 360-degree panoramic views surrounding them.”

Rafferty’s design wizardry at Disney spans four decades and includes work on some of the Mouse’s most beloved attractions including Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Mickey’s PhilharMagic. He put his experience to good use on Runaway Railway.

“I was a good friend of Jimmy Macdonald who was the voice of Mickey Mouse for 38 years and he was also the sound effects wizard at the Disney studio for many decades. I grew up listening to all of his work in Disney movies and Disney TV shows and he became a friend. We worked on some projects for this park many years ago and he created sound effects and instruments for this attraction out of wood, canvass, metal, brake drums and things like that.

“So I am very proud of the sound scape because we did that old school Disney but we used all new audio technology. We did it all lovingly by hand but we processed it and we used all-new technology to bring it to life in this attraction.”

Runaway Railway gives guests the impression that they are traveling into a cartoon

Disney Parks and Matt Stroshane, photographer

The attention to detail even extends to using the original whistle from 1928’s Steamboat Willie, the first Disney cartoon with synchronized sound. “The tri-tone whistle that was used in Steamboat Willie as the whistle of the steamboat is the exact same one we are using for the locomotive in the attraction. When you see the short film Perfect Picnic you will hear Goofy ‘toot toot’ the train,” says Rafferty.

“The whistle has been at the Disney studio for all these years. Our sound effects wizard, Joe Harrington, who has worked on many attractions, has it among his priceless possessions because Jimmy Macdonald kind of passed that all along to us. So we have a lot of those contraptions and things that we actually used for this. We did it the old school way but they sound better now because we have used new technology to actually process the sound.”

Today’s première of Runaway Railway isn’t the end of the journey for Rafferty. The attraction has already been commissioned for Disneyland in California where it will sit inside a more traditional-looking theater in the Toontown area of the park. Its name will be a nod to Disney’s El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. “I actually created a new storyline for the theater that you go into,” says Rafferty. “It’s in Toontown so it’s called the El CapiTOON theatre and it’s their local home town movie theater.”

The Disneyland attraction isn’t scheduled to open until 2022 but it’s safe to assume that by then TV manufacturers still won’t have come up with an experience like it.

It’s a game of inches — and dollars. Get the latest sports news and analysis of valuations, signings and hirings, once a week in your inbox, from the Forbes SportsMoney Playbook newsletter. Sign up here.

Source